Credit card reward programmes promise cashback, airline miles, lounge access and shopping vouchers, making them an attractive proposition for millions of consumers. But their biggest appeal may not be financial at all. According to neuroscience and behavioural economics, reward points are designed to engage the brain's reward system in ways that cash simply cannot.

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Unlike cash transactions, which usually provide one moment of satisfaction, credit card rewards create four distinct dopamine highs — from anticipation to redemption. This repeated cycle of psychological reinforcement helps explain why many consumers find themselves chasing reward points, signing up for multiple cards or spending more than they originally intended.

Why the brain loves anticipation

The science begins with dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with motivation, learning and reward. While it is often described as the brain's "feel-good" chemical, researchers say dopamine is driven more by anticipation than by the reward itself.

Stanford neurobiologist Robert Sapolsky has explained that dopamine spikes are strongest when people expect a reward rather than when they finally receive it. This means the excitement of earning reward points can be more stimulating than actually redeeming them.

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Supporting this idea, an fMRI study by researchers Banker, Dunfield, Huang and Prelec found that simply seeing a credit card logo activates the brain's striatum, a region linked to reward, motivation and decision-making. Remarkably, this activation begins even before consumers evaluate a product or compare prices.

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The four dopamine highs

According to behavioural science, reward programmes trigger four separate moments of psychological satisfaction.

The first comes when consumers anticipate earning points. Whether planning a large purchase or waiting for a bonus reward campaign, the expectation itself activates the brain's reward circuitry.

The second dopamine boost occurs when the points are credited. Watching a rewards balance grow provides a sense of progress and accomplishment, much like advancing through levels in a game.

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The third arrives during redemption planning. Consumers often spend hours comparing airline transfers, hotel bookings, cashback options or shopping vouchers to maximise value. This planning stage keeps anticipation alive and extends the reward experience.

The fourth and final high comes when the points are redeemed. Booking a free flight or claiming a shopping voucher reinforces the entire cycle, increasing the likelihood of repeating the same behaviour in the future.

Cash payments generally provide only one comparable psychological event—the satisfaction of making a purchase—without the extended cycle of anticipation and reinforcement.

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Why reward points feel like free money

Behavioural economists argue that consumers rarely think of reward points as discounts. Instead, they are mentally classified as "free gifts." This distinction matters because people are often more willing to spend extra to earn a perceived gift than to save the same amount through a discount.

This mental framing can encourage consumers to chase spending milestones, apply for additional cards or make purchases they might otherwise postpone.

When rewards lead to overspending

The psychological pull of rewards is reflected in consumer behaviour. A randomised controlled trial involving nearly 3,000 credit card customers found that people upgraded to premium reward cards spent far more than they had predicted. While participants expected their monthly spending to increase by only $5, actual spending rose by $112. Surprisingly, most of the additional spending occurred in categories that offered little or no extra rewards.

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The findings suggest that the pursuit of points often triggers broader spending rather than simply shifting purchases into reward-earning categories.

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ChatGPT's take

The biggest lesson from the science isn't that credit card rewards are bad—it's that they subtly change how we think about spending. Reward points work because they keep the brain engaged long after a purchase is made, making the experience feel more rewarding than paying with cash. That's why many people end up chasing milestones, bonus offers or premium cards without realising they're spending more in the process.

The key is to treat reward points as a bonus, not a reason to spend. Before making a purchase, ask yourself: "Would I still buy this if there were no reward points attached?" If the answer is yes, you're using the rewards wisely. If the answer is no, the reward programme may be influencing your decisions more than you think.