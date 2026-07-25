'Victory of democracy': Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, describing it as a "victory of democracy" and crediting the student movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), young protesters, and citizens across the country.

Reacting to the political development, Wangchuk said the outcome reflected the strength of peaceful public participation and democratic accountability.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, says decision taken to protect students' future amid NEET row

In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote:

"IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY. Direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & perseverance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation."

IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY

direct democracy... straight from the streets.

It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.

Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026

Wangchuk praises peaceful protests

Advertisement

Wangchuk framed the resignation as the result of peaceful, patient and persistent public action rather than political confrontation. He praised citizens, particularly young people, for participating in the movement without resorting to violence and for demanding accountability through democratic means.

The activist also congratulated the Citizens' Justice Platform (CJP), which has been at the forefront of the protests, along with what he described as the "Gen Z of the nation" for their role in mobilising public support.

ALSO READ: CJP protest timeline: The student movement that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

'From accountability to reforms'

While celebrating the resignation, Wangchuk stressed that the movement should not end with a change in leadership. His message, "From accountability, now to reforms," signals that protesters are expected to continue pressing for structural policy changes rather than viewing the resignation as the final objective.

Advertisement

The statement suggests that activists intend to push for broader reforms in governance and education, keeping public accountability at the centre of their campaign.

PM Modi on paper leaks and NTA action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20 addressed the NEET paper leak controversy at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, calling the incident a "ghor paap" (grave sin). He assured that strict action has been taken against those responsible. He further said the government moved swiftly after the leak came to light, with 13 accused currently in custody.

PM Modi stressed that the strongest possible action should be taken against those responsible and urged state governments to work together to ensure that such paper leaks do not occur in the future.

The Centre has begun a major overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA), terminating the services of 47 officials as part of a sweeping reform exercise aimed at strengthening the integrity of India's examination system following a series of paper leak controversies.

The Centre is also set to strengthen India's anti-paper leak law with stricter punishments, including a proposed maximum prison term of 10 years and fines of up to ₹10 crore. The move comes amid growing concerns over recurring examination paper leaks, particularly after the NEET and UGC-NET controversies, and aims to reinforce the integrity of competitive examinations.