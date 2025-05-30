Is my digital gold securely backed by physical gold and protected against risks? What assurances do I have that my digital gold is securely backed by physical gold and protected against risks?

Reply by: Pankaj Gadgil is the MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited and Head, Digital Platforms and Payments Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital

This concern is common and quite understandable, and it’s crucial to know that digital gold platforms have robust measures in place to safeguard your investment. Every unit of digital gold you purchase is backed by an equivalent amount and finesse of physical 24-karat gold, securely stored in bank-grade, insured vaults. These vaults are managed by independent custodians, some even government-backed, and are fully insured against risks such as theft, damage, or natural disasters.

To further ensure that your investment remains secure, independent third-party audits are conducted on a regular basis. These audits verify that the physical gold held in the vaults precisely matches the digital gold units in circulation, offering complete transparency and reinforcing investor confidence. Additionally, a trustee is appointed to oversee the gold holdings on behalf of all investors – ensuring that customer interests are protected, and the provider always maintains adequate physical gold.

Look for platforms partnering with reputed gold providers and government-recognized institutions, and those that provide open access to third-party audit reports and maintain robust trustee frameworks. Lastly, consider the platform’s longevity and industry backing, as these factors further reflect a commitment to long-term compliance and investor protection.

Security extends beyond the physical storage. Advanced cybersecurity protocols and encryption methods are implemented to protect your personal data and digital transactions. This dual approach to security, covering both the physical and digital aspects, ensures that your investment is safeguarded against a range of potential risks.

Moreover, as an investor, you retain full legal ownership of your digital gold, providing you with the flexibility to redeem your investment’s value into your bank account or convert it into physical gold of equivalent purity, according to the platform’s terms. While the digital format represents a modern evolution of gold investment, the fundamentals of trust, accountability, and stringent security measures remain intact, making digital gold a reliable and secure option for today’s investors.