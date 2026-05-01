May 2026 bank holidays: When banks will be closed across states, check full dates

Banking activity in May 2026 will be shaped by a dense and highly localised holiday calendar, with multiple state-specific closures expected to disrupt branch operations across the country. While there is no single nationwide shutdown beyond standard weekly offs, customers will need to track regional holidays carefully before planning in-person banking work.

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Apart from Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, banks will remain closed on several regional occasions such as Maharashtra Din, Buddha Purnima, Labour Day, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, Sikkim State Day, Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti, and Eid-Ul-Adha. The spread of these observances means closures will vary significantly by state, unlike months dominated by national holidays.

May 1

The month begins with one of the most extensive holiday clusters. On May 1, banks are shut in a majority of cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and several others, due to Maharashtra Din, Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. However, branches remain operational in select locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Shillong, reflecting the regional nature of observance.

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Mid-month dates

On May 9, banks in West Bengal will remain closed for Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, followed by a shutdown in Sikkim on May 16 for State Day. Later in the month, Tripura will observe a holiday on May 26 to mark Kazi Nazrul Islam’s birth anniversary. These are strictly localised closures and will not affect banking operations nationwide.

Eid cluster

The most significant nationwide impact is expected around Eid-Ul-Adha. On May 27, banks will remain closed across a large number of states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, and several northeastern states. This is followed by additional closures on May 28 in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, and Patna for Bakri Id-related observances.

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Digital banking services

Despite branch closures, core banking services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can access ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking platforms throughout the month. Card-based transactions and digital payments are also expected to function normally, reducing dependency on physical branches.

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What customers should know

Given the fragmented nature of holidays, customers are advised to verify their local branch schedule before visiting, particularly during the last week of May when multiple holidays are clustered. Activities such as cheque clearance, document submission, and cash transactions may face delays depending on the location.

The May 2026 holiday calendar underscores the importance of planning ahead, especially for time-sensitive banking needs, as regional variability remains the defining feature of branch availability this month.