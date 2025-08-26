SBI Card revises Card Protection Plan; new variants, lower pricing from Sept 16

SBI Card has announced a comprehensive revision of its Card Protection Plan (CPP), bringing in simplified plan variants, expanded benefits, and reduced pricing for existing customers. The new structure will take effect from September 16, 2025, with all active CPP subscribers being automatically migrated to the revised variants on their respective renewal dates. Customers will receive advance communication through SMS or email at least 24 hours prior to renewal.

The company said the revamped CPP is designed to provide “greater value, wider coverage, and increased affordability,” while aligning with customers’ evolving lifestyle and security needs. CPP is recognised as India’s first comprehensive card protection service provider, offering coverage in cases of card loss or theft. According to SBI Card’s FAQs, CPP India operates as a subsidiary of the UK-based CPP Group.

Expanded features

The Card Protection Plan (CPP) offers coverage against frauds such as PIN-based transactions, phishing, tele-phishing, and cases where an OTP is not required in the event of a lost or stolen card. Depending on the chosen variant, the protection extends up to Rs 3 lakh. The plan is available in three tiers – Classic, Premium, and Platinum.

The revised CPP now comes in three variants – Classic, Premium, and Platinum. Each plan retains the essential one-call card blocking service and SIM card blocking facility, but also introduces stronger customer safeguards.

One of the most notable upgrades is the emergency travel assistance, offering hotel and ticket replacement advances abroad of up to ₹80,000 under Classic, Rs 1.2 lakh under Premium, and Rs 1.6 lakh under Platinum. This feature ensures customers are not stranded during unforeseen travel emergencies.

Fraud protection has also been significantly enhanced. Customers will get coverage up to Rs 1 lakh for PIN-based frauds, phishing, tele-phishing, and OTP-free transactions in the event of card theft or loss. Additional cover for card-present and card-not-present frauds ranges from Rs 25,000 in Classic to Rs 1 lakh in Premium and Platinum.

The plan also extends mobile wallet protection in case of simultaneous physical loss of the device, starting at ₹10,000 under Classic and going up to Rs 50,000 for Premium and Platinum.

Another highlight is the Credit Fit Programme, included free of charge across all three variants. The feature provides customers with insights into their credit profile and helps them adopt better financial habits.

Family Coverage

Family protection has also been broadened. The Classic plan covers only the primary cardholder, Premium includes the spouse, while Platinum extends coverage to the spouse and parents (up to four members), making it more holistic for families.

Lower pricing, higher value

SBI Card emphasized that the new pricing structure is more affordable compared to the earlier offerings, ensuring broader access to protection services. Under the revised framework:

Classic Lite (Rs 1,199) and Classic Plus (Rs 1,899) merge into a new Classic Plan priced at Rs 999.

Premium Plus (Rs 2,499) is replaced by the Premium Plan at Rs 1,499.

Platinum Plus (Rs 3,199) migrates to the Platinum Plan at Rs 1,999.

The revised CPP will automatically apply at the time of renewal, with no action required from customers. SBI Card stated that upon payment of the fee, CPP will send customers a welcome kit containing their unique membership number. The kit will also include a registration form that must be filled out and returned to CPP. Alternatively, customers can register their cards and documents by contacting the CPP call centre.