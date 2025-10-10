SBI to carry out scheduled maintenance on Oct 11: UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, YONO to be affected

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a planned maintenance activity that will temporarily disrupt several of its digital banking services in the early hours of October 11, 2025. India’s largest lender has urged customers to plan their transactions in advance, as online banking and payment systems will be unavailable for about an hour during the maintenance window.

According to the bank’s official update, services including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Internet Banking, and the YONO (You Only Need One) platform will be affected. The downtime is scheduled to end by 2:10 AM, after which normal operations are expected to resume promptly.

The bank stated that the maintenance work is part of its regular digital infrastructure upgrades aimed at ensuring smoother and more secure transaction experiences for users. The advance notice is intended to help customers plan around the downtime and minimise disruption to their financial activities.

To ensure continued access to essential banking facilities, SBI confirmed that ATM services and UPI Lite will remain fully operational during the maintenance period. This means customers can still make cash withdrawals and low-value digital payments seamlessly. The lender also encouraged users to make alternative arrangements, where feasible, to avoid transaction delays during the affected hours.

The update follows a series of recent technical challenges in SBI’s digital network. Earlier this month, on October 7, the bank acknowledged intermittent issues with its UPI platform, informing customers via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that it was “facing intermittent technical issues in SBI UPI.” Many users had reported failed transactions, prompting the bank to assure swift resolution.

Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our services UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT & RTGS will be temporarily unavailable from 01:10 hrs to 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (60 Minutes). These services will resume by 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (IST).



Meanwhile, customers are… — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 9, 2025

The issues persisted briefly the next day, with SBI reiterating on social media that efforts were underway to restore services. The bank’s transparent communication strategy helped keep customers informed, easing confusion and ensuring that users were aware of alternative options such as UPI Lite.

Introduced to enhance transaction resilience, UPI Lite allows pinless, instant payments below ₹1,000, with a total balance cap of ₹5,000. It functions as a digital cash wallet, ensuring faster and more reliable payments even when the main UPI systems experience technical glitches. SBI has been actively encouraging customers to adopt UPI Lite for small, day-to-day payments to reduce dependency on standard UPI channels during outages.

SBI’s proactive communication and preparedness aim to reassure its massive digital user base, especially as online payments form a critical part of daily life. By maintaining essential services like ATMs and UPI Lite during the maintenance window, the bank seeks to minimise inconvenience while upgrading its backend systems.

Customers have been advised to complete high-value or time-sensitive transactions before the scheduled downtime. SBI reiterated that all affected digital services will be fully restored once the maintenance concludes, reaffirming its commitment to providing a reliable and secure digital banking experience.