The average digital wallet payment is just ₹326. Here's what that reveals

India's digital payments boom is increasingly being driven not by large purchases but by millions of small, everyday transactions. According to a new whitepaper by Pahle India Foundation, the average value of a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) transaction—which includes digital wallets and similar payment tools—has fallen to ₹326, down from ₹365 earlier, even as the number of transactions has surged.

Advertisement

The trend provides a glimpse into how Indians are changing the way they spend and pay.

More payments, not bigger ones

The report found that monthly PPI transaction volumes nearly doubled from around 4,640 lakh transactions in November 2019 to about 8,750 lakh by March 2026. Over the same period, monthly transaction values rose from ₹16,928 crore to more than ₹28,500 crore.

However, transaction volumes have grown faster than transaction values, suggesting that consumers are making payments more frequently rather than spending larger amounts.

The study estimates monthly transaction volume growth at around 0.84%, compared with 0.69% for transaction values.

MUST READ: Cash shortage at ATMs? Here's why operators are finding it hard to replenish them

Advertisement

Digital wallets

The falling average transaction size indicates that digital wallets are increasingly being used for routine activities rather than occasional purchases.

Consumers are using PPIs for utility bills, food delivery, subscriptions, transport services, entertainment and merchant payments, according to the report.

The pattern points to growing mainstream adoption, with digital payments becoming embedded in everyday economic activity.

MUST READ: UPI for teens is here! Parents can now track kids' spending with UPI Circle

In effect, the rise of digital wallets is being powered by convenience rather than high-value spending.

Small merchants and gig workers

The report noted that PPIs have become an important tool for small businesses and merchants, helping them accept digital payments, improve transaction visibility and reduce dependence on cash.

Advertisement

They also play a significant role in India's growing gig economy.

Platforms increasingly use prepaid instruments for incentives, reimbursements and settlements, allowing delivery partners and other gig workers to access funds quickly.

Digital wallets are also widely used across e-commerce, mobility and subscription-based platforms.

MUST READ: BT Explainer: What is BharatPe Flex? Where this credit-on-UPI product fits in your financial life

An entry point to digital finance

Beyond convenience, PPIs are helping bring more people into the formal financial system.

According to the study, digital wallets often serve as an entry point for first-time users and financially underserved populations who may have limited interaction with conventional banking services.

Their ease of use has helped advance broader financial inclusion objectives and supported India's digital transformation.

A broader digital payments boom

The growth in digital wallets has coincided with a rapid expansion in digital payments across the country.

The RBI's Digital Payments Index jumped 137% between September 2020 and September 2025, rising from 217.74 to 516.76 over 11 consecutive periods of growth.

Meanwhile, paper-based payment volumes declined 15.7% between FY24 and FY26, highlighting the shift away from cash and cheques.

What the ₹326 figure really means

Advertisement

For consumers, the ₹326 average transaction tells a much larger story.

India's digital payments revolution is no longer about occasional online purchases. It is increasingly being built on countless small payments—for a meal, a metro ride, a streaming subscription or a utility bill.

And that may be the clearest sign yet that digital wallets are quietly becoming the new cash in everyday life.

MUST READ: Need money fast? Here's how much PF can you withdraw instantly via UPI rules