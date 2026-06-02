BT Explainer: What is BharatPe Flex? Where this credit-on-UPI product fits in your financial life

BharatPe has launched BharatPe Flex, a Credit-on-UPI solution powered by YES BANK that allows users to make UPI payments using a pre-approved credit line. As digital payments become increasingly embedded in daily life, the product seeks to bridge the gap between instant payments and short-term credit needs.

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed the way people pay for everything from groceries and fuel to utility bills and online shopping. However, traditional UPI payments are typically linked directly to bank accounts, meaning funds are deducted instantly. BharatPe Flex introduces a new layer to this ecosystem by allowing eligible users to access credit while continuing to pay through UPI.

Advertisement

What Is BharatPe Flex?

BharatPe Flex is a Credit-on-UPI product that enables users to make everyday UPI payments through an approved credit line rather than an immediate bank account debit.

Powered by YES BANK, the service works across existing UPI payment channels, including merchant QR codes, e-commerce websites, bill payments, travel bookings, recharges, fuel purchases and other routine transactions.

MUST READ: 8th CPC deadline extended to June 15: Discussion on salaries, pensions, fitment factor gathers pace

The idea is simple: users can continue paying through UPI as they normally would, but gain the flexibility to settle the payment later.

Key features

Credit line integrated with UPI payments

Works for online and offline UPI transactions

Up to 45 days interest-free repayment period

EMI conversion option

Fully digital onboarding process

In-app tracking of expenses and repayments

Rewards on eligible BharatPe UPI transactions

How does it work?

Advertisement

Eligible users can apply for BharatPe Flex through the BharatPe app. The onboarding process is fully digital and includes KYC verification.

MUST READ: From salary to survival income: Why retirement planning now goes beyond just savings

Once approved, users can:

Link the sanctioned credit line to UPI

Set up a UPI PIN

Use BharatPe Flex for payments at UPI-enabled merchants

Track spending and repayments within the app

According to BharatPe, eligible customers can receive approval within minutes.

Where does BharatPe Flex fit?

BharatPe Flex is designed for consumers who rely heavily on UPI but occasionally need short-term liquidity or greater flexibility in managing monthly expenses.

For example, a user facing an unexpected medical bill, vehicle repair expense or temporary cash-flow mismatch can make the payment immediately and repay later.

Advertisement

The product may also appeal to salaried individuals whose major expenses arise before salary credit dates, allowing them to manage spending without disrupting cash flow.

However, like any credit product, it should be used carefully. Financial planners generally advise using short-term credit for convenience and liquidity management rather than for recurring overspending.

MUST READ: Retiring soon? NPS overhaul lets you earn more, withdraw smarter

What are the repayment options?

One of the key features of BharatPe Flex is its repayment flexibility.

Users can:

Repay the entire amount within the billing cycle

Avail of up to 45 days of interest-free repayment period

Convert eligible transactions into EMIs

This provides an alternative to traditional credit cards while retaining the familiarity of UPI-based payments.

Why does it matter?

Credit-on-UPI is emerging as one of the next growth areas in India's digital payments ecosystem. As consumers increasingly expect both convenience and flexibility from financial products, companies are looking to combine payments and credit into a single experience.

BharatPe Flex is part of that trend. Rather than creating a new payment habit, it builds on the country's existing UPI infrastructure, potentially making credit more accessible for routine spending.

Advertisement

For users, the product represents another option in the personal finance toolkit — sitting somewhere between direct bank-account payments and traditional credit cards — while offering the flexibility to pay now and settle later.

MUST READ: Pocket Money goes digital: Which payment apps are best for teenagers in India?