UPI hits record 754 mn transactions in a single day, monthly volume surges to 20.7 bn in October

India’s digital payments ecosystem hit another major milestone in October 2025, as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), clocked its highest-ever monthly and daily transaction records. UPI processed 20.70 billion transactions in October, up from 19.63 billion in September and 20.01 billion in August, highlighting the system’s rapid and widespread adoption.

According to NPCI data, the total transaction value on UPI reached ₹27.28 lakh crore in October, compared to ₹24.90 lakh crore in September and ₹24.85 lakh crore in August. On a year-on-year basis, UPI’s transaction volume rose 25%, while the total value grew 16%, showing sustained momentum across retail and enterprise users.

A record-breaking 754.37 million transactions were processed on October 18, the highest-ever single-day volume since UPI’s inception. The average daily transaction count for October stood at 668 million, while the average daily transaction value rose to ₹87,993 crore, up from ₹82,991 crore in September.

Festive spending

Experts say this surge was driven by festive season spending, rural adoption, and expanding digital infrastructure. UPI’s growing footprint in smaller towns and cities, aided by QR codes and merchant acceptance, continues to push India toward a less-cash economy.

Akshay Mehrotra, MD & Group CEO, Fibe, said, “The record 20.7 billion UPI transactions in October highlight the rapid evolution of India’s digital payments landscape. The growth is being fuelled not just by urban users but also by smaller cities and towns where QR-based payments, recurring mandates, and digital convenience are becoming everyday habits.”

He added that festive shopping, gifting, and travel further accelerated usage. “This growth reflects how stronger infrastructure, progressive regulation, and changing consumer behaviour are extending responsible credit and digital payment access to millions of new users,” he noted.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder & CEO of PayNearby, called UPI a “key driver of convenience and commerce” this festive season. “From small purchases to larger business payments, Bharat is now driving this momentum. Local retailers and assisted digital networks are helping first-time users transact confidently. As credit on UPI and interoperable services expand, India is moving toward a truly inclusive digital economy,” he said.

Akash Sinha, Co-founder & CEO of Cashfree Payments, described October’s milestone as “a landmark moment for India’s digital economy.” He said, “The scale and speed of adoption show how digital payments are becoming second nature for both consumers and businesses. With innovations like AI-led payment intelligence, biometric authentication, credit on UPI, and cross-border interoperability, we are unlocking new possibilities for inclusion and growth.”

Other digital payment platforms

Other NPCI-backed payment systems also registered growth in October.

IMPS transactions rose 3% to 404 million, with total value up 8% to ₹6.42 trillion.

FASTag volumes grew 8% to 361 million, with value rising 4% to ₹6,686 crore, reflecting increased highway usage during the festive period.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions climbed 6% to 112 million, with total value reaching ₹30,509 crore, highlighting ongoing financial inclusion through rural and semi-urban banking channels.

The continued surge in digital transactions across UPI, IMPS, and AePS underscores India’s growing trust in real-time, cashless financial systems. With over 20 billion monthly UPI transactions and deepening rural participation, October marked a defining moment in India’s journey toward a fully digital financial economy.