Amid prolonged monsoons, frequent heavy spells, rising vehicle damage claims, which motor insurance policy offers the best protection?

Advice by Pooja Yadav, Chief Product Officer of Zuno General Insurance

This year, the monsoon just doesn't seem to stop, it has stayed longer than expected and is still continuing. While the rain has its charm, prolonged spells also mean prolonged challenges for motorists like flooded roads, potholes that multiply overnight, and a higher risk of accidents or engine breakdowns. If you own a vehicle, this is a reminder to ask yourself, are you storm-proofed enough?

Industry data shows a sharp spike, up to 25% in vehicle damage claims during monsoons, particularly in metro and coastal cities. With the season stretching longer, these risks don't just peak for a few weeks, they persist for months. Motor insurance is not just about meeting compliance norms; during extended monsoons, it becomes your frontline defence against unpredictable damage and unexpected expenses. Here's why this season calls for more than just the basics.

Prolonged monsoon = Stronger protection

Third-party insurance keeps you compliant, but it doesn?t protect your own vehicle. In extended monsoons, risks multiply, waterlogged streets can cause engine damage, poor visibility leads to accidents, and falling trees or landslides can leave your vehicle stranded or worse. A comprehensive motor insurance policy is your safeguard. It covers flood and storm damage, protects against accidents, and gives you the flexibility to add seasonal covers tailored for these weather challenges.

Add-ons you need

Think of add-ons as monsoon gear for your vehicle. In prolonged rains, these are not luxuries, they are essentials:

Engine Protect Cover: Critical in flood-prone areas, this shields your engine from costly water damage.

Zero Depreciation Cover: Ensures you get the full claim amount for repairs without deductions.

Roadside Assistance: Extended rains mean extended risks of breakdowns, this add-on ensures immediate help, whether it's towing, a battery jump, or emergency repairs.

Consumables Cover: Covers small but vital parts, like oil, bolts, or coolant, that often fail in damp conditions but aren't included in standard policies.

Smarter claims

The last thing you want during heavy showers is to wade through paperwork. With app-based claim filing, photo-based assessments, and real-time updates, insurers are making the process faster and hassle-free. For prolonged monsoons, where multiple incidents can occur in quick succession, this ease and speed is not just convenient, it's essential.

Monsoon checklist

Insurance cushions the blow, but prevention saves time and stress. Keep these in mind as rains continue:

Avoid driving through waterlogged roads, even if they look manageable.

Regularly check tyres, brakes, and wipers, they're your first line of defense.

Park in elevated, covered spaces whenever possible.

Review your policy now, make sure your seasonal add-ons are active.

Stay ahead of the storm

Extended monsoons test both drivers and their vehicles. Insurance, when chosen smartly, is not just a backup; it's an active shield against recurring seasonal risks. By upgrading your coverage and adding monsoon-ready riders, you can focus on driving with confidence instead of worrying about every puddle or downpour. While you can't control how long the rains will last, you can control how well you're protected against them.

