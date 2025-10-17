CoverSure launches Rs 5 firecracker insurance for Diwali after PhonePe’s Rs 11 festive plan; policies compared

As Diwali 2025 approaches, CoverSure, a consumer-focused Insurtech platform, has unveiled a short-term Firecracker Insurance policy priced at just ₹5, offering a low-cost safety cover for families during the festival season. The plan provides financial protection against accidental death and fire-related burns, addressing a growing concern over firecracker-related mishaps during Diwali celebrations across India.

The launch follows PhonePe’s reintroduction of its seasonal firecracker insurance, highlighting the rising interest in micro-insurance products tailored to specific events or risks.

According to data from the Delhi Fire Services, Diwali 2024 witnessed a 53% surge in fire and emergency calls compared to the previous year. Several cities, including Bengaluru and Chandigarh, also reported an uptick in eye injuries and burn cases, especially among children and bystanders. These alarming statistics have prompted insurers to design short-duration, accessible plans that provide immediate protection during high-risk periods.

CoverSure’s ten-day Firecracker Insurance offers Rs 50,000 coverage for accidental death and Rs 10,000 for fire-related burns. The policy can be purchased directly on the CoverSure platform, with instant activation starting the day after purchase. Designed to serve families and individuals during Diwali, the policy is part of the company’s mission to make insurance “as easy as buying a cup of tea.”

“Diwali is a joyful time but also carries safety risks,” said Saurabh Vijayvergia, Founder and CEO of CoverSure. “Firecracker Insurance ensures practical, short-term protection for families starting at just ₹5. We want insurance to be part of everyday decisions, not just a long-term product.”

CoverSure’s offering joins the growing list of festival-specific insurance plans in India, a trend that started gaining momentum in the last few years. Such micro-insurance products, often priced under ₹20, provide instant, event-linked coverage that appeals to consumers seeking quick, low-cost protection.

Last year, PhonePe’s Rs 11 firecracker insurance saw strong traction. For Diwali 2025, PhonePe has relaunched the plan, offering coverage up to Rs 25,000 for a duration of 11 days. The policy, which covers the policyholder, spouse, and up to two children, includes protection for hospitalisation expenses, day-care treatments, and accidental death caused by firecracker-related incidents.

PhonePe users can buy the policy through the app’s Insurance section, review plan details, verify insurer credentials, and complete the payment within minutes. The coverage is valid for 11 days from the date of purchase, with policies bought before October 12 providing full festive-period coverage.While PhonePe’s plan provides broader family protection, CoverSure’s ₹5 policy focuses on affordability and simplicity, targeting first-time insurance buyers in smaller towns and semi-urban areas.

Industry experts say such micro-insurance products play a crucial role in enhancing financial inclusion, making short-term coverage accessible to millions who otherwise remain uninsured.

Firecracker Insurance 2025: CoverSure vs PhonePe

Feature | CoverSure Firecracker Insurance | PhonePe Firecracker Insurance

----------------------------------------|--------------------------------------------------|----------------------------------------------

Price / Premium | ₹5 (inclusive of taxes) | ₹11 (inclusive of GST)

Coverage Duration | 10 days (starts the next day after purchase) | 11 days (from the date of purchase)

Accidental Death Cover | ₹50,000 | ₹25,000

Fire-Related Burn Cover | ₹10,000 | Included under overall ₹25,000 coverage

Hospitalisation Expenses | Not included | Covered (for >24 hrs)

Day-Care Treatment | Not covered | Covered (for Family Coverage | Individual policy | Covers self, spouse, and up to 2 children

Activation | Instant activation through CoverSure platform | Instant activation through PhonePe app

How to Buy | Available on the CoverSure website/app | Available on PhonePe → Insurance → Firecracker Insurance

Claims Process | Simple online claim filing via CoverSure platform| Online claim filing via PhonePe’s partner insurer

Valid For | Diwali festive period (10 days) | Diwali festive period (11 days)

Focus | Low-cost personal protection | Family protection with medical coverage

Launch Year | 2025 | First launched in 2024, reintroduced in 2025

Target Audience | First-time insurance buyers, semi-urban and rural families | Digital users and families seeking broader protection

> CoverSure’s Rs 5 plan is the most affordable option, offering basic accidental death and burn coverage — ideal for individuals seeking quick, short-term protection.

> PhonePe’s Rs 11 plan provides comprehensive family coverage, including hospitalisation and day-care benefits, at a slightly higher cost.