Tata AIA launches Shubh Health Criti: What this combined product means for investors

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched Shubh Health Criti, a unit-linked life insurance plan designed to combine protection with long-term health funding, marking a shift from traditional reactive insurance products to a more preventive and investment-linked approach.

The product allows policyholders to build a dedicated health fund that grows through market-linked returns while offering coverage for over 60 critical illnesses. Unlike conventional critical illness plans that provide a lump sum payout upon diagnosis, Shubh Health Criti enables customers to accumulate funds over time and withdraw them tax-free for treatment and related medical expenses.

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Protection to Planning

The offering reflects a broader shift in the insurance industry toward integrating health, savings, and wellness. The plan locks in premiums for 30 years and includes features such as premium waiver in case of death or disability, ensuring continuity of the fund even during adverse life events.

In addition, the policy includes dual-life outpatient (OPD) coverage, accidental death and disability benefits, and a terminal illness rider, expanding its scope beyond traditional life insurance.

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Health Buddy

A key differentiator is its integration with Health Buddy, Tata AIA’s wellness platform, which offers preventive healthcare services such as cancer screenings, routine health check-ups, and personalised health tracking. The aim is to encourage early detection and proactive health management, areas often overlooked in standard insurance products.

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“Health planning has always been reactive — a safety net for when things go wrong. Shubh Health Criti flips that equation by combining a health fund with a wellness ecosystem,” said Jeelani Basha, Chief Business Officer, Partnership Distribution and Group Business at Tata AIA Life Insurance.

Market-linked returns

The plan’s structure allows investments to grow in market-linked instruments, offering potential upside compared to traditional fixed-benefit policies. However, returns are subject to market risks, and the final fund value depends on underlying asset performance.

Investors can also opt for physical withdrawals during the policy term for healthcare needs, while the maturity benefit includes the total fund value along with a return of certain wellness-related premiums, depending on the chosen option.

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Health insurance market

The launch comes at a time when healthcare inflation and rising critical illness incidence are pushing demand for more flexible and comprehensive insurance solutions. By combining insurance, investment, and wellness, Tata AIA is targeting customers looking for long-term financial preparedness for medical contingencies.

While the product offers a differentiated structure, financial advisors note that investors should evaluate costs, market-linked risks, and suitability within their broader financial plan before investing.

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