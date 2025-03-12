I am planning to start a family. I need information on how maternity and newborn coverage works in health insurance?

My partner and I, both in our early 30s and working professionals, are planning to start a family soon. Could you explain how maternity and newborn coverage typically works in health insurance? I’d like to know about waiting periods, the types of expenses usually covered (like prenatal checkups, delivery, and postnatal care), and any other important details to ensure we’re well-prepared for this important life stage?

Advice by Shashank Chaphekar - Chief Distribution Officer - ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd.

Understanding maternity and infant coverage in health insurance is crucial for financial readiness when planning to start a family. Health insurance policies with maternity benefits usually cover a variety of costs related to pregnancy and childbirth. To utilise these benefits, it is important to purchase the policy well in advance of conception due to the typical waiting period, which can range from nine months to four years.

Prenatal tests, essential for monitoring the health of both the mother and the developing child, are typically covered. Costs associated with delivery, whether through caesarean section or natural birth, are also included. This covers all necessary medical services during labor, such as hospital stays and surgeon expenses. Additionally, postnatal care is addressed to ensure that women receive the necessary medical attention following delivery.

Newborns' first ninety days of life are often covered by health insurance. Usually, this benefit overs hospital expenses, immunizations, and any necessary treatments for illnesses or congenital disorders that may appear soon after birth. Furthermore, certain policies might also pay for outpatient costs associated with the newborn's care, such as regular examinations and required testing.

Consider carefully whether you want a family floater plan, which covers everyone in the family under a single premium, or an individual policy for your newborn when choosing a policy. Family floater plans share limits among all insured individuals and are affordable. In order to improve coverage for maternity and infant requirements, many insurers also provide add-on riders.

Last but not least, always carefully examine the policy details to know the features and benefits of your plan. This guarantees that you are aware of the benefits your health insurer provides you with, enabling you to confidently and peacefully traverse this joyous path to parenthood.



