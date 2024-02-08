scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Insurance
ICICI Pru Life Insurance launches retirement savings product, ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings

Feedback

ICICI Pru Life Insurance launches retirement savings product, ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings

Provides a tax-efficient route to accumulate a retirement fund systematically

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
ICICI Pru Life Insurance launches retirement savings product, ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings ICICI Pru Life Insurance launches retirement savings product, ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings
SUMMARY
  • Provides a tax-efficient route to accumulate a retirement fund systematically
  • Option of tax-free lump sum withdrawal up to 60% of the accumulated savings on maturity
  • Offers customers complimentary health check-ups

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launched ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings, a tax-efficient pension product that enables customers to make systematic contributions and build the desired retirement corpus to lead financially independent retired
lives.

This unique product is also India’s first product which offers customers the safety of the capital invested, complimentary health check-ups and partial withdrawals. Customers can withdraw up to 25% of the contributions made after a period of three years, enabling them to meet liquidity needs. Besides, the annual bonus, as and when declared, has the potential
to further bolster the corpus and, consequently, the annuity.

ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings product empowers customers, upon maturity, to withdraw up to 60% of the accumulated savings and receive a guaranteed regular life-long pension from the balance amount, enabling financial freedom during the golden years.

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “Retirement planning has assumed great importance with the rapidly changing family structures in the country. ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings, a tax-efficient product, has been designed to enable customers to make regular contributions to build the required retirement fund to be financially independent.

We are cognizant of retirement planning being a long-term process and that customers’ financial circumstances can change. The partial withdrawal feature of up to 25% empowers customers to meet liquidity requirements without disrupting the retirement savings plan. This is India’s first retirement planning product, which offers both partial withdrawals and the safety of capital invested. To ensure customers achieve their retirement planning goal, the complimentary health check-up feature which we believe will benefit customers in their planning process."

Notably, the ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings product provides customers with a component of guaranteed benefits and an annual bonus if declared, which has the potential to augment the maturity amount. Besides, customers can make a tax-free withdrawal of up to 60% of the accumulated savings on maturity and convert the balance into an annuity to receive guaranteed life-long income to be financially independent. ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings empower customers to achieve their retirement aspirations.


 

Published on: Feb 08, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement