India's deadliest driving hour is between 9 PM and 10 PM, new road safety report finds

For millions of Indians, driving after dark is a routine part of daily life. However, new data suggests that one particular hour of the night may be significantly more dangerous than any other. According to the India Road Safety Report 2026 released by Zuno General Insurance, the period between 9 PM and 10 PM has emerged as the riskiest driving hour in the country, highlighting growing concerns around driver behaviour, fatigue and nighttime road safety.

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The findings are based on an analysis of more than 4.5 million trips, 55 million kilometres of driving behaviour, and data collected from over 27,000 users across 17 states through the Zuno SmartDrive telematics platform.

Risk rises after dark

The report found that driving behaviour remains relatively stable through most of the day before deteriorating significantly after 8 PM. The average driving score drops to 86 between 9 PM and 10 PM, making it the lowest-scoring and therefore riskiest hour of the day. In contrast, the safest period is between 1 PM and 2 PM, when drivers record an average score of 93.

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The sharp decline after sunset points to a combination of factors that can increase accident risk. Reduced visibility, driver fatigue after long workdays, higher traffic speeds on less congested roads and a greater likelihood of distracted or impaired driving can all contribute to riskier driving behaviour.

Behaviour, not infrastructure

One of the report's most significant findings is that behavioural factors account for more than 80% of road accidents in India. Speeding, distraction, unsafe manoeuvres and poor driving decisions continue to be the leading causes of crashes, underscoring the importance of behaviour-led interventions.

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The telematics data identified sudden braking and harsh acceleration as the weakest behavioural parameters among Indian motorists, suggesting that aggressive driving remains a widespread issue. Sudden braking recorded an average score of 87, making it the riskiest behavioural indicator measured in the study.

National Safety Challenge

The findings come against the backdrop of a broader road safety crisis. India records approximately 1.73 lakh road fatalities every year, accounting for nearly 11% of global road deaths. Road accidents also impose a massive economic burden, estimated at 3–5% of the country's GDP annually.

The impact is particularly severe on younger citizens. Nearly two-thirds of road fatalities involve people aged 18 to 45 years, while two-wheeler riders account for 44% of all road deaths. Pedestrians make up nearly 19% of fatalities, highlighting the vulnerability of non-car road users.

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Technology can help

As India works towards its commitment under the Stockholm Declaration to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2030, experts increasingly see technology and behavioural analytics as critical tools. The report argues that data-driven interventions, greater awareness, stricter enforcement and safer driving habits could significantly improve outcomes.

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The message from the data is clear: while infrastructure improvements remain important, changing how Indians drive—especially after dark—may be the fastest route to making the country's roads safer.

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