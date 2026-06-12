Govt wants smarter, safer roads and connected vehicles. It has now set a plan in motion

The government has cleared the use of a dedicated wireless spectrum band for connected vehicle technologies, a move that could lay the foundation for smarter transportation systems and next-generation road safety features in India.

In a notification, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) exempted Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communication devices operating in the 5875-5905 MHz band from licensing requirements. The rules have come into force with immediate effect.

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The decision allows vehicles equipped with approved C-V2X technology to communicate with other vehicles, traffic signals, road infrastructure and network systems through a dedicated wireless channel.

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In practical terms, the technology can enable vehicles to exchange safety-related information in real time. A vehicle could receive alerts about sudden braking ahead, an approaching emergency vehicle, a traffic signal change, road hazards or an accident beyond the driver's field of vision.

The notification removes a regulatory hurdle that had limited the deployment of such systems in India. By allowing licence-free use of the 5.9 GHz band for approved equipment, the government has created a framework for the rollout of connected mobility applications.

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The move could support the development of intelligent transport systems, connected highways and more advanced safety technologies in future vehicles. It also creates a pathway for vehicles to communicate not only with each other but also with traffic management infrastructure, enabling better traffic flow and faster dissemination of safety information.

For automakers, the notification provides regulatory clarity for introducing connected vehicle technologies that are already being deployed and tested in several global markets. For consumers, the long-term impact could be vehicles that are better informed about their surroundings and capable of providing earlier warnings about potential dangers on the road.