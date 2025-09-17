IRDAI announces Bima Sugam portal launch, first phase expected in December

India’s insurance regulator, IRDAI, has announced the launch of the long-awaited Bima Sugam portal, though the platform has not gone live yet. Media reports indicate that its first phase will be rolled out in December, after an earlier April target was delayed.

According to IRDAI’s press release, the portal will be launched in phases to ensure “the highest levels of security, compliance, and scalability.” Real transactions will be enabled progressively as insurers and ecosystem partners complete integrations in the coming months.

The Bima Sugam platform is envisioned as a one-stop digital marketplace that unites customers, insurers, and intermediaries on a single interface. IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth said the initiative will empower policyholders, expand insurance penetration, and strengthen fairness and transparency across the insurance value chain. The newly launched website will function as the official gateway, outlining the federation’s governance structure, objectives, and progress roadmap.

“The website launch marks a key milestone. With collective industry commitment, the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047,’ aligned with the prime minister’s mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, can become a reality,” Seth said.

What is Bima Sugam?

A gazette notification dated March 20, 2024, describes Bima Sugam as a one-stop solution for all stakeholders—consumers, insurers, intermediaries, and agents—aimed at promoting transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the insurance value chain.

Backed by the Life Insurance Council and the General Insurance Council (GIC), Bima Sugam has been envisioned as an “Amazon-like” marketplace for insurance. The platform will allow users to compare and purchase policies across categories such as life, health, and motor insurance. Reports suggest that features like claim settlement and policy renewal will also be integrated, simplifying the customer journey.

Prasun Sikdar, MD & CEO of Bima Sugam India Federation, said, “The Bima Sugam website is our authentic gateway for the public and the industry. This is the first milestone in a journey that will transform insurance access and transparency for every Indian household.”

According to GIC, the platform will leverage advanced digital technologies to automate and digitise processes for multiple stakeholders, including insurers, policyholders, intermediaries, and repositories.m leadership team.

