Reliance General Insurance launches Reliance Personal Accident 360Shield

Reliance General Insurance has announced the launch of its latest product, the Reliance Personal Accident 360Shield, which is a personal accident insurance policy designed to provide protection for individuals and families.

According to the firm, this protection cover is designed to prevent customers from not just the effects of a personal accident, but the overall impact arising as an aftershock of an accident.

This policy aims to provide a 360-degree protection within India & Worldwide, across all significant aspects of impact. The policy would also cover associated costs apart from traditional accidental disability or death coverage.

From covering hospitalisation expenses to Out-Patient, to even personal & financial liabilities like home, vehicle & educational loan to arranging for legal assistance & more, this policy would even support the insured & their family at the time of need, Reliance General Insurance claimed in an official statement.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General insurance, expressed his views saying, “We are committed to ensuring that all fellow Indians and their families are protected from unforeseen events. The Reliance Personal Accident 360Shield is designed to offer not only essential coverages but also comprehensive support during times of absolute need. This plan alleviates financial burdens with robust loan and EMI protection, allowing affected families to focus on their well-being rather than financial stress."

This plan lives up to its promise of being a 360-degree shield by offering valuable add-ons such as Adventure Sports coverage, Total and Partial Disablement benefits, and Unlimited Reinstatement of Accidental Hospitalisation Limit.

Enhanced covers for specific situations, including coma, miscarriage, and air ambulance services are also covered in the policy. Customers can find the perfect fit for their needs as the coverage options range from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 25 crore.

The plan provides coverage for trauma counselling (up to ₹10,000 per session) and reconstructive surgery (up to ₹10 lakhs), ensuring that policyholders are truly protected under this policy. Furthermore, maintaining a Personal Accident policy can help customers retain their no-claim bonus on Health Insurance, the firm stated.