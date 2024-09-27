SBI General Insurance floats SBIG Health Super Top-Up. Check features 

SBI General Insurance has introduced SBIG Health Super Top-Up’ policy, which is an add-on on the existing covers that are over and above the basic health insurance policy. The company said the objective to introduce this add-on facility is to offer an economical and affordable option for policyholders.

The 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy is a comprehensive health insurance plan that comes in two variants, offering sum insured options from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 4 crore. This policy is designed to provide significant value to customers with features such as global coverage and a cumulative bonus that grows over time.

Claims under this policy are payable once the primary health insurance coverage is exhausted or when expenses surpass the deductible amount. It is particularly suitable for group and retail health customers, as well as individuals with High-Net-Worth seeking extensive coverage.

The timing of the new policy aligns with the rapid 14% annual increase in medical inflation in India. Given the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, the demand for comprehensive health coverage has become more urgent than ever before.

Key features:

Flexible annual and long-term aggregated deductible options

Sum insured ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹4 crore, with deductibles between ₹2 lakh to ₹2 crore

Cumulative bonus protection that remains unaffected by claims

Unlimited restore benefit for related or unrelated illnesses/injuries

Long-term policy options available for up to three years

Affordable premiums starting at ₹3,377 for individuals aged 18-35

Customers can also avail of a one-time 5% welcome discount if they purchase the plan within the provided timeframe.

Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at SBI General Insurance, said, “With the escalating costs of medical treatments and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, comprehensive health coverage is essential. The ‘SBIG Health Super Top-Up’ is designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families."

