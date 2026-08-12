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8.10% FD rate vs 6.50%: How much more can you earn by choosing a higher-rate bank?

8.10% FD rate vs 6.50%: How much more can you earn by choosing a higher-rate bank?

An FD offering 8.10% can generate significantly higher interest than one offering 6.50%, especially on larger deposits. But investors should weigh the extra returns against tenure, liquidity, taxation, bank risk and the ₹5 lakh DICGC insurance limit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 6:10 AM IST
8.10% FD rate vs 6.50%: How much more can you earn by choosing a higher-rate bank?Small finance banks are currently offering some of the highest FD rates in the market.

The difference between a fixed deposit (FD) offering 8.10% interest and one offering 6.50% may appear small at first glance. However, for investors parking larger amounts, even a 1.60 percentage-point difference can translate into thousands of rupees in additional interest over the investment period.

Small finance banks are currently offering some of the highest FD rates in the market. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer rates of up to 8.10% for general citizens, while several large banks offer maximum rates closer to 6.50%-6.75% for select tenures.

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How much more can you earn?

Consider a simple one-year FD investment of ₹5 lakh, assuming the quoted annual rates and ignoring compounding and tax.

Investment FD rate Interest in 1 year Maturity value*
₹5 lakh 8.10% ₹40,500 ₹5,40,500
₹5 lakh 6.50% ₹32,500 ₹5,32,500
Difference 1.60% ₹8,000 ₹8,000

*Illustrative calculation before tax; actual FD maturity will depend on the bank's compounding frequency and tenure.

The difference becomes larger as the deposit amount increases.

Deposit 8.10% interest 6.50% interest Extra interest at 8.10%
₹5 lakh ₹40,500 ₹32,500 ₹8,000
₹10 lakh ₹81,000 ₹65,000 ₹16,000
₹20 lakh ₹1.62 lakh ₹1.30 lakh ₹32,000

The calculations are illustrative and do not account for tax, compounding or premature withdrawal penalties.

Why are some banks offering higher FD rates?

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Stable Money, said the FD market remains competitive as banks adjust deposit rates in response to liquidity conditions and interest-rate expectations.

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“The fixed deposit landscape continues to remain competitive as banks fine-tune their deposit rates across select tenures in response to evolving liquidity conditions and interest rate expectations,” Jain said.

He added that Union Bank of India and Indian Bank have revised their FD rates, while small finance banks continue to offer some of the most competitive rates.

Bank General citizen: highest rate Senior citizen: highest rate Highest-rate tenure (general)
Bank of Baroda 6.75% 7.25% 555 days
Bank of India 6.70% 7.45% 3 years
PNB 6.60% 7.10% 444 days
SBI 6.45% 7.05% 444 days
Axis Bank 6.50% 7.25% 5 years
Bandhan Bank 7.45% 7.95% 2 years
Federal Bank 6.70% 7.20% 48 months
HDFC Bank 6.50% 7.00% 3Y 1D–4Y 7M
ICICI Bank 6.50% 7.10% 5 years
IDFC First Bank 7.25% 7.50% 3 years
Yes Bank 7.25% 7.75% 18M 1D–24M
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80% 7.30% 2 years
IndusInd Bank 7.00% 7.75% 3 years
RBL Bank 7.20% 7.70% 3 years

Higher rate does not mean better FD automatically

For investors, the decision should not be based solely on the headline interest rate. The tenure, premature withdrawal rules, compounding frequency and tax treatment should also be considered.

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Jain said fixed deposits remain an important component of a balanced investment portfolio because they offer stability, predictable returns and capital preservation.

“Investors can consider diversifying their deposits across multiple institutions and tenures while staying within the ₹5 lakh DICGC insurance coverage limit per bank,” he said.

This ₹5 lakh limit covers the principal and interest held by a depositor in the same capacity across deposits with a particular bank.

Should you chase the 8.10% rate?

For an investor focused on maximising predictable interest income, the additional return can be meaningful, particularly on larger deposits. But the higher rate should be evaluated alongside the bank, tenure and liquidity requirements.

A practical strategy could be to split deposits across institutions and maturities rather than putting the entire amount into a single FD simply because it offers the highest rate. This can help investors balance returns, liquidity and deposit protection while avoiding excessive concentration in one institution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 6:10 AM IST
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