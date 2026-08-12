15.24 lakh applications received

The higher pension option follows the Supreme Court’s November 4, 2022 judgment, which allowed eligible EPS members who had contributed on actual basic salaries above the statutory wage ceiling to opt for a higher pension, subject to applicable conditions.

Following the judgment, EPFO provided an online facility for members to submit applications for validation of joint options. The government has since issued instructions to regional EPFO offices for processing these applications.

As of August 5, a total of 15.24 lakh applications had been received across EPFO's zones. Telangana, with Hyderabad as the regional office, recorded the highest number at 1,65,331 applications, followed by Mumbai-1 (Bandra) at 1,26,444 and Maharashtra excluding Mumbai at 1,26,311.

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11,595 applications remain pending

Despite the large number of applications processed, 11,595 cases remained pending as of August 5.

Punjab and Himachal Pradesh reported the highest number of pending cases at 3,004, followed by Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu with 1,389. Maharashtra excluding Mumbai had 1,380 pending cases, while the Orissa/Bhubaneswar zone had 1,341 and Kerala and Lakshadweep had 1,251.

EPFO Zone Applications received Pending cases Punjab & Himachal Pradesh 44,946 3,004 Delhi, Uttarakhand & Jammu 95,419 1,389 Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai 1,26,311 1,380 Orissa, Bhubaneswar 49,234 1,341 Kerala & Lakshadweep 81,665 1,251 Chennai & Puducherry 72,044 631 Telangana, Hyderabad 1,65,331 501 Mumbai-1, Bandra 1,26,444 406 Bengaluru 1,09,307 9

What has the government said about delays?

Karandlaje said EPFO has taken action to implement the Supreme Court's directions in a time-bound manner. The ministry said instructions have been issued periodically to regional offices for timely disposal of higher EPS pension applications.

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The government has also conducted regular video conferences with zonal and regional EPFO offices to monitor the processing of applications.

What is higher EPS pension?

Under the standard EPS framework, the employer contributes 8.33% of basic pay, subject to the applicable wage ceiling. The higher pension option allows eligible members to contribute based on their actual basic salary and dearness allowance, rather than being restricted to the standard ceiling.

Since pension calculation considers the average pensionable salary over the last 60 months, a higher pensionable salary can result in a higher monthly pension for eligible subscribers. Members generally require at least 10 years of eligible service to qualify for an EPS pension after retirement at 58.

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