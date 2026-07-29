8.5% FD vs 7% FD: How much extra can senior citizens earn on ₹10 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹1 crore?

According to Paisabazaar data as of July 15, 2026, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offer the highest senior citizen FD rate of 8.5%, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 8.3%. ESAF, Suryoday and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks offer 8.25%, while DCB Bank is the only private sector bank currently offering 8%.

In comparison, most large lenders offer substantially lower returns. SBI pays 7.05%, HDFC Bank 7%, ICICI Bank 7.10%, Axis Bank 7.25%, while the highest rate among PSU banks is 7.45% from Bank of India.

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How much difference does 1.5% make?

The table below compares annual interest earnings at 7% and 8.5%. (Simple annual interest before tax.)

FD Amount Interest @ 7% Interest @ 8.5% Extra Income Every Year ₹10 lakh ₹70,000 ₹85,000 ₹15,000 ₹25 lakh ₹1,75,000 ₹2,12,500 ₹37,500 ₹50 lakh ₹3,50,000 ₹4,25,000 ₹75,000 ₹1 crore ₹7,00,000 ₹8,50,000 ₹1,50,000

For retirees who rely on FDs to supplement their monthly income, the difference is meaningful. A ₹1 crore deposit at 7% generates about ₹58,300 a month before tax. At 8.5%, the same investment earns nearly ₹70,800 a month, translating into an additional ₹12,500 every month.

MUST READ: Looking for higher FD returns? Here's how HDFC Bank and Axis Bank compare in July 2026

Banks offering the highest senior citizen FD rates

Bank Highest Senior Citizen FD Rate Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.50% Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.50% Jana Small Finance Bank 8.30% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.30% ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.25% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25% DCB Bank 8.00% Bandhan Bank 7.95%

The best rates aren't on five-year FDs

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Interestingly, the highest interest rates are generally available on deposits with maturities between 24 and 36 months, rather than the traditional five-year tax-saving FD.

For example, Equitas SFB offers 8.5% on a three-year-one-day deposit, Jana SFB offers 8.3% on deposits above two years and up to three years, while Shivalik SFB pays 8.5% on deposits between 23 and 27 months.

ALSO READ: Corporate FDs offer up to 9.1% interest: Should you choose them over bank fixed deposits?

Should you simply choose the highest rate?

Not necessarily.

Financial planners advise senior citizens to evaluate more than just the headline interest rate. Factors such as the bank's financial strength, liquidity needs, premature withdrawal rules and deposit insurance should also influence the decision.

Deposits with small finance banks are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) for up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including both principal and accrued interest. The same insurance limit applies to commercial banks as well. Investors with larger sums may consider spreading deposits across multiple banks to remain within the insurance limit.

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Fixed deposits continue to offer safety, predictable income and capital protection, making them an important component of retirement planning. However, with inflation continuing to erode purchasing power, financial advisers recommend using FDs as part of a diversified portfolio rather than relying on them exclusively for long-term wealth creation.