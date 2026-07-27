Looking for higher FD returns? Here's how HDFC Bank and Axis Bank compare in July 2026

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the most preferred investment options for conservative investors looking for guaranteed returns without market-linked risks. Investors deposit a lump sum with a bank for a fixed tenure and earn a predetermined rate of interest, making FDs suitable for meeting short- and long-term financial goals.

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Among private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer a wide range of FD tenures, from seven days to 10 years, along with additional interest for senior citizens. While both banks provide competitive returns, their interest rates vary across different tenures, making it important for investors to compare options before investing.

HDFC Bank FD rates

HDFC Bank offers FD interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 6.50% per annum for deposits below ₹3 crore. Senior citizens receive an additional 0.50 percentage points, taking the highest rate to 7.00%.

The bank offers its peak rate of 6.50% for general customers on deposits with tenures of 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months.

Axis Bank FD rates

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Axis Bank offers interest rates between 3.00% and 6.45% per annum for deposits below ₹3 crore. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.20% on select deposits.

For general customers, the highest interest rate of 6.45% is available across multiple tenures beginning from 15 months to 10 years, giving investors greater flexibility.

HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank: Key comparison

Feature HDFC Bank Axis Bank Deposit tenure 7 days to 10 years 7 days to 10 years FD rate (General) 2.75% – 6.50% 3.00% – 6.45% FD rate (Senior Citizens) 3.25% – 7.00% 3.50% – 7.20% Highest rate for general customers 6.50% 6.45% Highest rate for senior citizens 7.00% 7.20% Deposit amount covered Below ₹3 crore Below ₹3 crore

Source: Bankbazaar (Updated July 25, 2026).

Which bank should investors choose?

HDFC Bank offers a slightly higher maximum interest rate for general depositors at 6.50%, compared with 6.45% offered by Axis Bank. However, Axis Bank provides the same peak rate across a broader range of tenures, offering greater flexibility to investors.

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For senior citizens, Axis Bank has a slight edge by offering up to 7.20%, compared with HDFC Bank's maximum of 7.00%.

Investors should also consider factors beyond interest rates, including premature withdrawal charges, loan against FD facilities, interest payout options, auto-renewal features and the ease of managing deposits through digital banking platforms.

Are fixed deposits still a good investment?

FDs continue to appeal to investors seeking capital protection and predictable returns, especially during periods of market volatility. They are particularly suitable for retirees, conservative investors and those saving for near-term financial goals.

While returns from FDs may not always beat inflation over the long term, they remain an important component of a diversified investment portfolio. Investors should compare interest rates, tenure options and liquidity features before locking in their savings, as even a small difference in interest rates can significantly impact returns over time.