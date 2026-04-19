As millions of Indians mark Akshay Tritiya 2026 — a festival synonymous with prosperity and new beginnings — the rush to buy gold and silver has gone digital. From traditional jewellers to 10-minute delivery apps, the buying experience is rapidly shifting. But with convenience comes a critical question: Is quick commerce a safe way to invest in precious metals?
Akshay Tritiya, which falls on April 19 this year, is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, believed to bring lasting wealth and success.
Despite rising prices, demand remains strong. Industry estimates suggest India could see ₹20,000 crore worth of gold and silver purchases this season, underlining the cultural and financial importance of the day.
But unlike earlier years, a growing chunk of this demand is moving online — and even onto quick commerce platforms promising delivery within minutes.
Quick commerce gold: What’s changed?
The entry of refiners like MMTC-PAMP into platforms such as Swiggy Instamart has made 24K gold and silver coins available for near-instant delivery, often in small denominations like 0.5g or 1g.
This has transformed gold buying into an impulse-friendly, app-based purchase — similar to groceries or electronics.
Is it safe? The short answer: Yes, but with caveats
1. Purity and authenticity can be reliable — if the source is credible
Reputed refiners sell 999.9 purity gold with certification, which reduces risks of adulteration.
However, experts stress that buyers must verify:
2. Delivery chain is the weak link
Unlike buying from a jewellery store, quick commerce introduces multiple handling points — warehouse, delivery partner, and transit.
While platforms claim sealed and tamper-proof packaging, accountability becomes diffused if something goes wrong — raising concerns about:
3. Digital gold via apps: convenient but not fully regulated
Many quick commerce and fintech platforms also push digital gold, where your purchase is stored in a vault rather than delivered physically.
While convenient, regulators have raised red flags:
In simple terms: safety depends more on the platform than on regulation.
4. Scams and pricing traps still exist
Experts caution that festive buying often leads to rushed decisions — one of the biggest causes of fraud.
Common risks include:
Convenience vs confidence
Quick commerce scores high on:
But it still lags traditional jewellers in:
So, should you buy gold on quick commerce this Akshay Tritiya?
Safe if:
Avoid or be cautious if:
Quick commerce is reshaping how India buys gold — making it faster and more accessible than ever. But when it comes to precious metals, speed should not replace scrutiny.