Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Muhurat, city-wise timings to buying guide for gold, other auspicious items

For many Indians, Akshaya Tritiya remains the biggest gold-buying occasion of the year, and in 2026 it falls on Sunday, April 19, with the puja muhurat between 10:49 AM and 12:20 PM. However, gold prices have surged sharply, with 22-carat gold now around ₹1.52 lakh per 10 grams — nearly 50% higher than last year. Despite elevated prices, gold continues to attract strong interest due to its recent returns and deep cultural significance. The festival is widely seen as an auspicious time for long-term investment, reinforcing gold’s dual role as both a financial asset and a traditional purchase.

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Here are the top details on Akshaya Tritiya

Best time to buy gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check city-wise Mahurat

Millions of Indian households plan gold purchases around Akshaya Tritiya, driven by the belief that buying gold on this day brings lasting prosperity and generational wealth. Demand typically builds in the week leading up to the festival and peaks on the day itself. In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19, with Tritiya Tithi from 10:49 AM (April 19) to 7:27 AM (April 20), though the auspicious buying window varies by city.

MUST READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Best time to buy gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check city-wise Mahurat

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 vs 2025

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, a sharp rise in gold prices is reshaping buying decisions, with the same ₹96,000 that bought 10 gm in 2025 now fetching barely 6–6.5 gm. With gold rallying to ₹1.45–₹1.59 lakh per 10 gm, retail buyers are facing a 30–40% drop in purchasing power within just a year.

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ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya: ₹96,000 got you 10 gm gold in 2025 but what it gets you in 2026 is shocking

Gold or stocks: What to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

While many investors believe gold and equities (Sensex) move in opposite directions, this relationship holds only in the short term. Over longer cycles, both tend to follow similar patterns, with temporary divergences eventually closing as gold outperforms in uncertainty and equities lead during economic recovery.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya Special: Gold vs stocks — What gives you better returns; what history suggests

SGB vs digital gold vs physical gold

On Akshaya Tritiya, your gold choice depends on purpose — SGBs suit long-term investors with added interest and tax efficiency, digital gold offers convenience and small-ticket investing, while physical gold remains the preferred cultural buy. SGBs are best for disciplined wealth creation, digital gold for flexibility, and physical gold for emotional and consumption value despite higher costs. The key is aligning your purchase with intent—investment, liquidity, or tradition—rather than buying gold blindly on the occasion.

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ALSO READ: Gold ETF vs Sovereign Gold Bond vs physical gold — which is smarter investment this Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Akshaya Tritiya vs Dhanteras

Gold prices have surged ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026, rising nearly ₹5,000 per 10 grams in two weeks to around ₹1.54 lakh, leaving investors questioning whether to buy at elevated levels. With strong global cues supporting the rally, experts suggest a gradual investment approach, as gold could still see further upside of 5–6% by Dhanteras.

ALSO READ: Gold surges Rs 5,000 in 2 weeks: Should you buy on Akshaya Tritiya for gains by Dhanteras?

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold or diamonds

As Akshaya Tritiya nears, the choice between gold and diamonds is becoming less straightforward, especially with gold prices around ₹1.52 lakh per 10 grams. While gold remains a reliable investment with strong returns and liquidity, high prices may push you to rethink quantity or format. Diamonds, particularly lab-grown ones, offer better design value and affordability for everyday wear, but lack the investment appeal and resale strength that gold provides.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold or diamonds — what makes sense for your money, investment?

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 offers

As Akshaya Tritiya 2026 nears, jewellery brands are rolling out aggressive festive campaigns to attract buyers across gold, diamonds, and precious jewellery. Beyond traditional gold buying, offers like price locks, discounted diamonds, and value-driven collections reflect evolving consumer preferences and a more competitive festive market.

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ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026 sparks festive rush: Jewellers launch gold lock-ins, diamond discount offers; details here

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026 celebrations go global: Lower making charges, free gold coins - Dubai jewellers roll out dun deals

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 shopping guide

Akshaya Tritiya, symbolising “never diminishing” prosperity, is considered an ideal day to begin investments or make meaningful purchases. While gold dominates the tradition, the festival’s deeper essence lies in starting something that delivers long-term value. From property and vehicles to education, tools, and home essentials, the day is increasingly seen as an opportunity to invest in assets that support growth, stability, and future prosperity beyond just gold.

ALSO READ: What to buy on Akshaya Tritiya (besides Gold): 5 smart options

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Items you should avoid buying on this auspicious day

Why jewellers and banks love Akshaya Tritiya

For jewellers, Akshaya Tritiya is a peak sales period marked by heavy footfall, advance bookings, and strong demand for coins, jewellery, and wedding purchases. For banks, the festival is a strategic opportunity to push gold as an investment through coins, digital gold, and sovereign gold bonds, tapping into rising financial demand.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: From gold rush to farming rituals, how different states in India celebrate the festival differently