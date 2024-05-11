Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Quick commerce platforms report a busy day, say 500% surge in sales of gold, silver coins

Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, and Zepto had a field day on Akshaya Tritya, thanks to their offer to deliver gold and silver coins in just 10 minutes. To mark the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritya and offer gold and silver coins on the doorsteps of the customers, Bigbasket partnered with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP. Similarly, Swiggy Instamart partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim to offer gold and silver coins. Zepto partnered with Nek Jewellery to provide a comparable service for the festive occasion.

Related Articles

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Swiggy cofounder Phani Kishan A, who heads the Instamart vertical, said the platform saw a 500% surge in sales of gold and silver coins as compared to Dhanteras.

"Oh wow! Akshaya Tritiya sales of coins on @swiggyinstamart have surged by over 500% compared to our Dhanteras. This is something truly amazing," Kishan wrote on X.

Oh wow!



Akshaya Tritiya sales of coins on @swiggyinstamart have surged by over 500% compared to our Dhanteras. This is something truly amazing :) https://t.co/omB2VSEBLB — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 10, 2024

Aadit Palicha, cofounder and CEO of Zepto, said: "We've delivered over 20kgs of gold and silver coins as of 5 pm today - on track to beat the total sales during last year’s Diwali."

In a post on LinkedIn, Palicha posted a graph to show the surge in sales from 9 am to 5 pm on Akshaya Tritiya.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, stated, in a post on May 9 on X (formerly Twitter), that gold and silver coins would be delivered in 10 minutes during the festival. Blinkit had a dedicated page for Akshaya Tritiya from where customers can order gold and silver coins, pooja essentials, flowers and leaves, and sweets, among other things.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya in advance to everyone celebrating tomorrow 💛



You can get authentic Gold & Silver coins, pooja needs, deity photos, fresh flowers and more in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/S5ywHyG4fJ — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) May 9, 2024

Additionally, PhonePe has announced cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum order value of Rs 1000 on its app. The is applicable only on one-time purchase of 24k digital gold.

It has also announced a special offer for redemption of digital gold at Caratlane stores till May 12.

Many customers who received gold coins at their doorstep shared their thoughts on social media platform X. An individual said that the concept of getting gold coins was unbelievable a year ago. But now is possible on Blinkit within 10 minutes.

If someone would have told me a year ago that I will be getting Gold delivered at home in 10 minutes, I would have just laughed it away and here I am doing the same thing from Blinkit 🙈



Happy Akshay Tritiya 💙 pic.twitter.com/r2RMoJIucr — Shubham Asawa (@notthatgeek) May 10, 2024

Another, who ordered coins on Akshaya Tritiya from Blinkit, said that his “mom was happy about it”.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya ✨

My mom was so happy about this. Beta bada hogya hai 🥹🧿



Delivered by @letsblinkit 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WjRmTBw3OV — Prasanna (@Ranook_xd) May 10, 2024

Another X user said she ordered her first gold coin from Swiggy Instamart, which was her first step towards investing in gold.

Big day today – ordered my first @malabartweets gold coin via @swiggyinstamart ! More than just saving; it’s my first step towards investing. #AkshayaTritiya #GoldInvestment pic.twitter.com/rQXWeCZ1B1

Another user said she opened Swiggy Instamart to buy milk and sugar for Akshaya Trithiya and found them selling Gold coins.