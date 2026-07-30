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Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda FD rates: Compare interest rates across 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year tenures

Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda FD rates: Compare interest rates across 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year tenures

Bandhan Bank and Bank of Baroda have updated their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, offering returns across tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. Here's a comparison of their latest FD rates, senior citizen benefits, tax-saving deposits and special schemes to help investors choose the right option.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 6:30 AM IST
Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda FD rates: Compare interest rates across 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year tenuresFor investors seeking the highest regular fixed deposit returns, Bandhan Bank currently offers higher interest rates than Bank of Baroda across key tenures of 1, 2 and 3 years.

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the most preferred investment options for conservative investors seeking stable and predictable returns. Two major lenders — Bandhan Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) — currently offer FD interest rates across tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years, with additional benefits for senior citizens.

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While Bandhan Bank is offering interest rates of up to 7.45% for general customers and 7.95% for senior citizens, Bank of Baroda's highest regular FD rate stands at 6.75%, with senior citizens earning up to 7.25% under its special deposit schemes.

Here's a comparison of the latest FD rates.

Bandhan Bank FD interest rates

Bandhan Bank offers FD interest rates between 2.95% and 7.45% per annum for general citizens and 3.70% to 7.95% for senior citizens on deposits below ₹3 crore. The highest rate of 7.45% is available on deposits with a tenure of 2 years to less than 3 years, while senior citizens can earn 7.95% for the same tenure.

For tax-saving fixed deposits with a five-year lock-in period, the bank offers 6.25% to regular customers and 7.25% to senior citizens.

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The bank also offers NRE, NRO and FCNR (B) fixed deposits. FCNR (B) deposits are available in US Dollar (USD), British Pound Sterling (GBP) and Euro (EUR).

Bank of Baroda FD interest rates

Bank of Baroda offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 6.75% for general citizens and 4.00% to 7.25% for senior citizens on deposits below ₹3 crore.

The bank's highest rate of 6.75% is available under its 555-day BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme, while senior citizens can earn 7.25% and super senior citizens 7.35% under the same scheme.

BoB also offers Tax Saving FDs, Earth Green Term Deposits, and NRE, NRO and FCNR deposits across multiple foreign currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, AUD and CAD.

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Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda: Key FD rates

Tenure Bandhan Bank (General) BoB (General)
1 year 7.00% 6.25%
2 years 7.45% 6.25%
3 years 7.25% 6.25%
5 years 5.85% 6.30%
Highest FD rate 7.45% 6.75%
Tax Saver FD 6.25% 6.00%-6.30%

Senior citizen FD comparison

Category Bandhan Bank Bank of Baroda
Highest FD rate 7.95% 7.25%*
1-year FD 7.50% 6.75%
2-year FD 7.95% 6.75%-6.85%
3-year FD 7.75% 6.90%-7.00%
Tax Saver FD 7.25% 6.90%-7.00%

*Under the 555-day BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme. Super senior citizens can earn up to 7.35%.

Which bank offers better returns?

For investors seeking the highest regular fixed deposit returns, Bandhan Bank currently offers higher interest rates than Bank of Baroda across key tenures of one, two and three years. The difference is most pronounced in the two-year bucket, where Bandhan Bank offers 7.45% to regular customers and 7.95% to senior citizens.

However, Bank of Baroda offers a wider range of deposit products, including special schemes such as the BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme and Earth Green Term Deposits, along with additional benefits for super senior citizens. It also provides FCNR deposits in more foreign currencies than Bandhan Bank.

Investors should compare not only the headline interest rate but also the deposit tenure, liquidity requirements, premature withdrawal rules, tax implications and eligibility for special schemes before choosing an FD.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 6:30 AM IST
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