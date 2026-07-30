Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda FD rates: Compare interest rates across 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year tenures

Here's a comparison of the latest FD rates.

Bandhan Bank FD interest rates

Bandhan Bank offers FD interest rates between 2.95% and 7.45% per annum for general citizens and 3.70% to 7.95% for senior citizens on deposits below ₹3 crore. The highest rate of 7.45% is available on deposits with a tenure of 2 years to less than 3 years, while senior citizens can earn 7.95% for the same tenure.

For tax-saving fixed deposits with a five-year lock-in period, the bank offers 6.25% to regular customers and 7.25% to senior citizens.

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The bank also offers NRE, NRO and FCNR (B) fixed deposits. FCNR (B) deposits are available in US Dollar (USD), British Pound Sterling (GBP) and Euro (EUR).

Bank of Baroda FD interest rates

Bank of Baroda offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 6.75% for general citizens and 4.00% to 7.25% for senior citizens on deposits below ₹3 crore.

The bank's highest rate of 6.75% is available under its 555-day BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme, while senior citizens can earn 7.25% and super senior citizens 7.35% under the same scheme.

BoB also offers Tax Saving FDs, Earth Green Term Deposits, and NRE, NRO and FCNR deposits across multiple foreign currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, AUD and CAD.

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Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda: Key FD rates

Tenure Bandhan Bank (General) BoB (General) 1 year 7.00% 6.25% 2 years 7.45% 6.25% 3 years 7.25% 6.25% 5 years 5.85% 6.30% Highest FD rate 7.45% 6.75% Tax Saver FD 6.25% 6.00%-6.30%

Senior citizen FD comparison

Category Bandhan Bank Bank of Baroda Highest FD rate 7.95% 7.25%* 1-year FD 7.50% 6.75% 2-year FD 7.95% 6.75%-6.85% 3-year FD 7.75% 6.90%-7.00% Tax Saver FD 7.25% 6.90%-7.00%

*Under the 555-day BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme. Super senior citizens can earn up to 7.35%.

Which bank offers better returns?

For investors seeking the highest regular fixed deposit returns, Bandhan Bank currently offers higher interest rates than Bank of Baroda across key tenures of one, two and three years. The difference is most pronounced in the two-year bucket, where Bandhan Bank offers 7.45% to regular customers and 7.95% to senior citizens.

However, Bank of Baroda offers a wider range of deposit products, including special schemes such as the BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme and Earth Green Term Deposits, along with additional benefits for super senior citizens. It also provides FCNR deposits in more foreign currencies than Bandhan Bank.

Investors should compare not only the headline interest rate but also the deposit tenure, liquidity requirements, premature withdrawal rules, tax implications and eligibility for special schemes before choosing an FD.