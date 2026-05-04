Bank FD rates 2026: Top returns for 1, 3 and 5-year deposits compared

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a cornerstone of conservative investment strategies, particularly for investors seeking predictable returns and capital protection. In the current interest rate environment, banks — especially private sector and small finance banks — are offering competitive rates across tenures, with the most attractive bands typically seen in the 1-year to 3-year segment. A tenure-wise evaluation provides better clarity on where investors can optimise returns.

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1-year tenure

For short-term investors prioritising liquidity, 1-year FDs offer a balance between accessibility and returns. Among leading banks, interest rates for the general public largely range between 6.20% and 7.40%, while senior citizens can earn between 6.70% and 7.90%.

Banks such as IDFC FIRST Bank (up to 7.40%), Bandhan Bank (up to 7.25%), and RBL Bank (up to 7.20%) are offering the highest yields in this segment. Large private banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are offering slightly lower but stable returns in the 6.25%–6.45% range. Public sector banks such as SBI and Bank of Baroda remain in the 6.10%–6.40% band, reflecting a more conservative rate structure.

This tenure is suitable for investors parking surplus funds temporarily or those expecting interest rate changes in the near term.

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3-year tenure

The 3-year FD segment is currently one of the most attractive in terms of risk-reward balance. Interest rates here are broadly aligned with 1-year deposits but often offer slightly better compounding benefits.

Top-performing banks include IDFC FIRST Bank (up to 7.40%), IndusInd Bank (up to 7.00%), RBL Bank (up to 7.20%), and Bandhan Bank (up to 7.25%). Senior citizens can earn close to 7.50%–7.90% in select banks.

Large banks continue to offer rates in the 6.25%–6.70% range, while PSU banks remain clustered around 6.20%–6.60%.

A 3-year tenure is often preferred by investors seeking moderate-term stability without locking funds for very long durations. It also helps in capturing relatively higher rates before any potential rate cycle reversal.

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5-year tenure

Long-term FDs (5 years and above) are typically chosen for stability and tax-saving purposes (in specific schemes). However, interest rates in this segment are slightly lower compared to shorter tenures, reflecting the current yield curve.

For general investors, rates range between 5.85% and 6.75%, while senior citizens can earn between 6.50% and 7.50%.

Among banks, YES Bank (up to 6.75%), RBL Bank (up to 6.70%), and ICICI Bank (up to 6.50%) offer relatively better returns. Public sector banks such as SBI (6.05%) and PNB (6.00%) remain on the lower end, while Bandhan Bank (5.85%) reflects a softer long-term rate structure.

Despite slightly lower rates, 5-year FDs appeal to investors seeking long-term certainty, especially those aligning investments with financial goals or tax-saving needs.

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Key takeaways for investors

Short-to-medium tenures (1–3 years) currently offer the best risk-adjusted returns.

Small finance and private banks tend to offer higher rates, but investors should assess credit risk and deposit insurance limits.

Senior citizens enjoy an additional 25–50 basis points across most banks.

Liquidity and flexibility remain strong advantages, with options like premature withdrawal and loans against FDs.

Overall, while FD rates remain stable, the optimal strategy lies in laddering investments across tenures to balance liquidity, returns, and interest rate risk.