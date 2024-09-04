Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 since 2021 has given more than Rs 5 lakh, 23% returns for this scheme. Check details

Canara Robeco Value Fund, which was launched on September 3, 2021, has delivered returns of 23.62% since inception and 42.88% over the last one year, compared to the benchmark index of 18.42% and 41.14%, respectively. In comparison, the benchmark BSE 500 TRI has given a return of 27.08%. The open-ended equity scheme from Canara Robeco Mutual Fund recently completed its third years of its launch.

Since its inception, a monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) of Rs 10,000, totaling Rs 3.6 lakh, has grown to Rs 5.62 lakh. This means it has an annualised return (XIRR) of 31.23% as of August 30. A lumpsum investment of Rs 1 lakh made in the fund at the time of inception would have been Rs 1.89 lakh now with a CAGR of 23.66%.

The scheme's assets under management is Rs 1,308.77 crore as of August 31, 2024, and it is managed by Vishal Mishra and Silky Jain, the company said in a statement. The benchmark index of the fund is BSE 500 TRI.

As per the company, the scheme's investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related instrument, with higher focus on value stocks. The fund's portfolio is heavily tilted toward equities, with over 95% allocation, and more than 60% invested in large-cap stocks.

Over 95% of the portfolio is allocated to equities, with more than 60% of its amount invested in largecap stocks alone. The ‘intrinsic value’ strategy that the scheme follows, relies on the analytical and behavioural edge to generate investors' alpha with a higher focus on stocks trading below their intrinsic value with a sufficient amount of ‘Margin of Safety’, the company said.

The fund has the majority of its money invested in Financial, Energy, Technology, Consumer Staples, Healthcare sectors. It has taken less exposure in Financial, Energy sectors compared to other funds in the category. The fund's top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd..

An exit load of 1% is charged if the investment is redeemed or switched out within one year from the date of allotment. If the redemption or switch-out occurs after one year from the date of allotment, there will be no exit load applicable.

In terms of investment amounts, the minimum investment required for a lump sum investment is Rs 5,000, with multiples of Re 1 allowed thereafter. For subsequent purchases, the minimum amount stands at Rs 1,000, with multiples of Re 1 accepted for additional investments.