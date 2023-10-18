Cracking the Rs 10 crore code by retirement: SIP secrets at 25, 30, 40, and 50 years. Start now!

Investing in Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) is often lauded as an effective channel to achieve long-term financial goals. Taking into consideration an ambitious target of Rs 10 crore by the time you turn 60, and an expected annual return of 12 per cent, it is important to understand how the monthly SIP amount required changes depending on the age you start investing.

Starting early is a proven strategy for successful investment. If you start investing in an SIP at the age of 25, your required monthly contribution is just Rs 15,000. Investing this sum every month for 35 years with an average annual return of 12 per cent, your SIP investment will eventually accumulate Rs 10 crore by the time you reach the age of 60, according to FundsIndia Research Report. This demonstrates the power of compounding and the significant advantage you hold by stepping into the sphere of investments early.

However, with each year that you delay entering the investment landscape, the monthly SIP instalment to achieve the same goal magnifies. If you postpone the SIP initiation to the age of 30, the monthly investment requirement jumps to Rs 28,000, almost twice the amount needed if you were to start at 25. This sudden leap indicates how time plays a crucial role in the investment realm, offering a high reward to those who start early.

The situation becomes grim for those who wait till the age of 40. The monthly SIP required skyrockets to Rs. 1 lakh. This is six times more than what would have been required, had you initiated at 25. Essentially, starting a decade later demands six times the monthly investment to reach the same goal of Rs 10 crore.

Saving and accumulating wealth for retirement has become much easier with the advent of the SIP in mutual funds. It’s a convenient way for individuals to invest their money in small amounts at regular intervals rather than making a hefty one-time investment. It not only instils saving discipline but also helps in averaging out the cost of investments, generating substantial returns over the long term. You can consider investing in long term funds, where at least 80 per cent investment goes in large cap stocks. Sebi’s regulations state that publicly listed companies are classified based on their market capitalisation. The top 100 companies fall into the category of large-cap stocks.

In conclusion, the correlation between time and investment is clear. The impact of delay in investing is illustrated by the exponential increase in monthly SIP amounts. To reach your financial goals without the stress of hefty investments in later years, it is advisable to start investing as early as possible. The rewards are far-reaching and provide a security blanket for the future.