When to buy gold and silver on Dhanteras 2024? Shubh Muhurat timing and date here

In India, purchasing gold and gold ornaments during Dhanteras is considered auspicious, as it is believed to bring luck and prosperity. The festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, begins with Dhanteras and lasts for five days. The festival of Diwali in 2024 begins on October 29 with Dhanteras.

Related Articles

The first day of Diwali is specifically called Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi. On this day people worship Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri and buy gold, silver, and other items in the hope of good fortune.

Dhanteras Muhurat 2024

The auspicious time for Dhanteras puja muhurat is between 06:57 PM and 08:21 PM on October 29, 2024. The Pradosh Kaal is from 05:55 PM to 08:21 PM and the Vrishabha Kaal from 06:57 PM to 09:00 PM. The Trayodashi Tithi starts at 10:31 AM on October 29, 2024, and ends at 01:15 PM on October 30, 2024.

Best time to buy gold, silver on Dhanteras 2024 in major cities

The best muhurat for purchasing gold on Dhanteras aligns with the Pradosh Kaal, making the early evening an ideal time to buy.

07:01 PM to 08:33 PM - Pune

06:31 PM to 08:13 PM - New Delhi

06:44 PM to 08:11 PM - Chennai

06:40 PM to 08:20 PM - Jaipur

06:45 PM to 08:15 PM - Hyderabad

06:32 PM to 08:14 PM - Gurgaon

06:29 PM to 08:13 PM - Chandigarh

05:57 PM to 07:33 PM - Kolkata

07:04 PM to 08:37 PM - Mumbai

06:55 PM to 08:22 PM - Bengaluru

06:59 PM to 08:35 PM - Ahmedabad

06:31 PM to 08:12 PM - Noida

Source: Drikpanchang

Items that can be purchased on Dhanteras 2024

On Dhanteras, people also purchase copper, brass, and silver utensils, which are filled with food or water before entering the house. Idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh made of clay or metal are considered auspicious purchases.

People also go shopping for electronics during this time like equipment, cars, phones, laptops, microwaves, and refrigerators. Gold, however, is valued the most for its permanence and radiance and the tradition involves incorporating newly bought gold into the Diwali Lakshmi Puja.

Gold coins, often adorned with impressions of Goddess Lakshmi or sacred symbols, are popular choices. Besides this, other recommended items include gold coins and jewellery, silver items like coins, Kalash, bowls, tumblers, and small statues of Lakshmi and Ganesha. New utensils made of stainless steel, brass, or copper are also purchased as symbols of abundance.