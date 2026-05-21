FD rates in focus: Current FD interest rates range between 2.5% and 8.11% across banks

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain one of India’s most popular investment options for conservative savers, even as interest rates gradually soften across segments. Amid volatility in equity markets and changing monetary conditions, FDs still offer predictable returns and capital protection, though investors are increasingly comparing rates more closely across banks.

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Currently, FD interest rates offered by scheduled banks range from 2.5% to 8.11% annually for regular depositors across tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The wide range highlights differences in bank categories, with small finance banks, private lenders and public sector banks following distinct pricing strategies.

SFBs vs public banks vs private banks

Small finance banks continue to dominate the higher end of the FD rate spectrum. Jana Small Finance Bank currently offers the highest FD rate at 8.11%, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.10% each. Other institutions, including Shivalik Small Finance Bank (7.80%), ESAF Small Finance Bank (7.75%), and Unity Small Finance Bank (7.50%) also feature among the top-paying lenders.

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Private banks are also offering competitive returns in select tenure categories. Lenders such as IDFC FIRST Bank, Bandhan Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, and DCB Bank currently provide FD rates above 7% on certain deposits.

However, larger private and public sector banks continue to maintain relatively moderate rates. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank currently offer maximum FD rates of 6.50%, while Axis Bank offers up to 6.45%. State Bank of India’s highest slab rate stands at 6.45%, and Punjab National Bank offers 6.60%.

The differences become more visible when investors compare specific tenure buckets. One-year, three-year and five-year deposits often carry different rates depending on liquidity requirements and bank funding needs. Some banks offer promotional rates for selected maturities, while others prioritize shorter or medium-term deposits.

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Advantage senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to receive additional benefits across most banks. Additional interest rates typically range from 0.25% to 0.75% above regular rates, making fixed deposits a preferred option among retirees and investors seeking periodic income.

Multiple types of FD products

Beyond rates, banks now offer multiple types of FD products tailored to different investor needs. These include regular FDs, senior citizen FDs, tax-saving FDs, cumulative and non-cumulative deposits, callable and non-callable deposits, and NRI-focused products such as NRE, NRO and FCNR accounts.

Tax-saving FDs allow deductions under applicable tax provisions but require a minimum five-year lock-in period. Meanwhile, cumulative deposits appeal to investors seeking compounding benefits, whereas non-cumulative deposits provide regular income through monthly, quarterly or annual payouts.

MUST READ: Foreign Bank FD rates in India: How do they stack up against public and private banks?

Despite remaining a core investment choice, FDs are facing increasing competition from other fixed-income products. As bank deposit rates gradually decline, some investors are also evaluating corporate bonds and other fixed-income instruments, which may offer relatively higher yields while carrying additional risks.

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For investors, the current environment increasingly reflects a balance between safety, liquidity and returns. While FDs remain a stable savings tool, the gap in rates across banks means depositors are paying closer attention to where they park their money.

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