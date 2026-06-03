Foreign bank FDs in India: Which banks offer the highest interest rates in 2026?

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the most popular investment options among Indian savers due to their capital protection, predictable returns, and flexible tenure options. While small finance banks and select private sector lenders often grab attention for offering the highest FD rates, foreign banks operating in India also provide a range of fixed deposit products tailored to resident Indians and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

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As of 2026, India has 46 foreign banks, offering FD schemes with interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 8.00% per annum, depending on tenure and deposit category. These banks cater to a diverse customer base through domestic FDs, NRE deposits, NRO deposits, FCNR deposits, and Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) deposits.

FD schemes by foreign banks

Foreign banks generally offer the same broad FD categories available at Indian banks, but often with additional facilities aimed at global customers and NRIs.

Domestic Fixed Deposits are available to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and companies. Interest can typically be received monthly, quarterly, or at maturity.

Non-Resident External (NRE) Fixed Deposits allow NRIs to invest overseas earnings in India. Interest earned on these deposits is tax-free in India and the funds are fully repatriable.

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Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) Fixed Deposits are designed for NRIs who earn income in India, such as rent, dividends, or pension income. Interest earned on NRO deposits is taxable.

Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) Deposits enable NRIs to maintain deposits in foreign currencies such as US dollars, British pounds, or euros, reducing exposure to exchange-rate fluctuations.

Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) Deposits are targeted at returning NRIs who wish to continue holding foreign currency assets while residing in India.

Foreign bank FD rates

Among major foreign banks, Deutsche Bank currently offers some of the highest FD rates, with returns ranging from 7.00% to 8.00% for deposits between one and five years.

Standard Chartered Bank offers rates ranging from 7.20% to 7.50% for deposits with maturities of one to two years and up to 7.20% for three- to five-year tenures.

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HSBC Bank offers FD rates between 3.75% and 7.50% depending on tenure, while DBS Bank provides rates ranging from 7.00% to 7.50% for one- to two-year deposits.

Other foreign lenders such as Doha Bank, Barclays Bank, AB Bank Ltd., and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. also offer fixed deposit products, though interest rates vary significantly across tenures.

How do foreign bank FDs compare?

While foreign bank FDs can provide competitive returns, they generally face stiff competition from India's small finance banks, several of which currently offer rates above 8%.

For example, Jana Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer rates exceeding 8%, while several private sector lenders such as Bandhan Bank, DCB Bank, RBL Bank, SBM Bank, and YES Bank provide rates in the 7% to 7.5% range.

However, foreign banks often attract customers through their international banking network, foreign currency products, wealth management services, and NRI-focused offerings rather than purely on interest rates.

What should investors consider?

Before investing, depositors should compare not only interest rates but also liquidity needs, tax implications, premature withdrawal penalties, and deposit insurance coverage. NRIs, in particular, may find FCNR, NRE, and RFC deposits useful for managing global assets and currency risks.

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For investors seeking safety and predictable returns, foreign bank FDs can be a useful option, especially for those with international banking requirements. However, rate-conscious investors may still find higher returns available from select domestic banks and small finance banks in 2026.