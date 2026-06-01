For retirees, generating a stable and predictable income is often one of the most important financial goals after leaving the workforce. Two of the most popular fixed-income options available to senior citizens are the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits (FDs). Both offer regular returns and capital protection, but they differ significantly in terms of interest rates, flexibility, tenure, investment limits and payout structures.

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SCSS vs Senior Citizen FD

1. Interest rates

One of the biggest advantages of SCSS is its relatively higher interest rate.

SCSS currently offers 8.2% per annum for the April–June 2026 quarter.

The rate is backed by the government and reviewed every quarter.

Most bank FDs for senior citizens currently offer 7%–7.75%, although some private and small finance banks offer rates close to or above 8%.

For retirees seeking maximum assured returns, SCSS often has an edge over traditional bank deposits.

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2. Senior Citizen FD rates

Senior citizen fixed deposit rates currently vary significantly across public sector banks, private banks and small finance banks, giving retirees a wide range of choices. Among public sector banks, senior citizen FD rates generally range from 6.5% to 7.45%, with lenders such as Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra offering some of the higher rates.

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Private sector banks typically offer slightly better returns, with rates ranging from 7% to 7.85%, led by banks such as DCB Bank, YES Bank, Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank. Small finance banks offer the highest rates in the market, with some institutions providing returns of 8% to 8.30% for select tenures.

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For instance, Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.30%, while ESAF, Suryoday and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks offer rates of up to 8.25%. However, higher interest rates often come with higher perceived institutional risk compared to large public and private sector banks. Retirees should therefore evaluate not only the interest rate but also factors such as the bank's reputation, liquidity needs, tenure flexibility and deposit insurance coverage. While chasing the highest yield may boost income marginally, many retirees prefer established banks for greater comfort and stability.

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3. Safety of Investment

SCSS is a government-backed scheme and is widely regarded as one of the safest retirement investment options in India.

Senior citizen FDs are also considered relatively safe, particularly when offered by established public and private sector banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, unlike SCSS, they do not carry a sovereign guarantee.

4. Eligibility criteria

SCSS Eligibility

Indian residents aged 60 years and above.

Individuals aged 55–60 who have retired under VRS or superannuation.

Retired defence personnel above 50 years.

Joint accounts with a spouse are permitted.

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Senior Citizen FD Eligibility

Available to individuals aged 60 years and above.

Many banks provide an additional interest premium of around 0.50%.

Some banks offer special benefits to super senior citizens aged 80 years and above.

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5. Investment limits

SCSS has a structured framework:

Minimum investment: ₹1,000.

Maximum investment: ₹30 lakh.

Fixed tenure of five years.

Extension option available for an additional three years.

In contrast, FDs offer significantly greater flexibility:

No upper investment limit in most banks.

Tenure options ranging from a few days to 10 years.

Investors can choose tenures based on their financial needs and liquidity preferences.

6. Income payout options

SCSS is specifically designed to provide regular retirement income.

Interest is paid quarterly, making it suitable for retirees dependent on periodic cash flow.

FDs provide more flexibility:

Monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts.

Option to choose cumulative FDs, where interest compounds and is paid at maturity.

7. Tax Benefits

SCSS investments qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, subject to prevailing limits.

Tax-saving FDs also qualify for Section 80C benefits, but only under specific five-year tax-saving FD schemes.

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Which option should retirees choose?

For retirees seeking higher assured returns, sovereign backing and regular quarterly income, SCSS remains one of the most attractive options available today.

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However, senior citizen FDs may be more suitable for investors who value flexibility, multiple payout options, customised tenures and higher investment limits. Certain private and small finance banks are currently offering FD rates that are comparable to or even higher than SCSS, although investors should carefully assess the associated risks before chasing higher yields.

In practice, many financial planners recommend combining both products—using SCSS as a core retirement income vehicle while allocating additional surplus funds to bank FDs to maintain flexibility and diversification. This approach can help retirees balance income, safety and liquidity more effectively.

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