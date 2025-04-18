Gold hits new highs as markets flee risk; what about Bitcoins? Experts explain where to invest now

Gold prices today: Gold has surged to record levels while Bitcoin has remained relatively range-bound, and the reason lies in how markets perceive safety in times of crisis. Gold prices continued their record-breaking streak on Thursday, rising by Rs 70 to reach a new all-time high of Rs 98,170 per 10 grams in Delhi, as per data from the All India Sarafa Association. The rally comes on the back of sustained global demand and growing investor preference for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

This surge follows a sharp jump on Wednesday, when 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) skyrocketed by Rs 1,650 to settle at Rs 98,100 per 10 grams, setting a fresh benchmark. The momentum remained intact on Thursday, with gold prices notching another historic peak.

Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch and full-time investor, in a latest post on X, noted while gold is touching a new high, Bitcoins are lagging behind.

He elaborated that when US equities correct sharply, the traditional flow of capital is toward government bonds — considered safe havens. However, the ongoing tariff war has disrupted this equation. With both US equity and bond markets under pressure, investors are seeking alternative stores of value. This has led to a significant flow of 'safe money' into gold, pushing prices to new highs.

Bitcoin, often touted as 'digital gold,' serves a different purpose. It is primarily a hedge against money printing and inflationary policies. But it is not yet seen as a traditional safe haven in the way gold is. While Bitcoin may attract investors during long-term monetary expansion, it does not command the same trust during short-term market panics or geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold is making a new high. Not Bitcoin. Here is the reason:-



1) When US equities correct, the money should flow to bonds.

2) Reason is: people look for 'safety'.

3) But, due to the current tariff war: both bond and equity markets were broken in the US.

4) The 'safe' money… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) April 18, 2025

Despite frequent comparisons, Bitcoin and gold are fundamentally different assets. Gold has centuries of credibility as a store of value and flight-to-safety asset, especially during times of economic or political turmoil. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is still viewed as a speculative asset by many, despite growing institutional interest.

Surge in gold prices vs BTC demand

Akhil Rathi, Senior Vice President, Financial Concierge at 1 Finance, said Bitcoin is often compared to gold due to its limited supply and decentralization, but its volatility makes it a risky inflation hedge. Gold, on the other hand, remains a proven safe-haven asset, especially during economic crises.

"Globally, Bitcoin is now being discussed as the “new gold” due to its limited supply (21 million coins), independence from central banks, and increasing adoption by institutions. Certain investors perceive it as a digital safeguard against inflation and the vulnerabilities associated with fiat currencies. However, Bitcoin is still in an early and highly volatile phase," Rathi said.

He added: "It is essential to include an allocation to gold in every investment portfolio, regardless of the medium used, whether it be Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), digital gold, gold mutual funds, or physical gold. Neglecting gold entirely could result in missing out on potential advantages during times of economic turmoil or global instability, periods when gold typically excels. Many investors try to time gold purchases, waiting for prices to cool off, but this often results in missed entry points. In early March 2025, the price of gold was approximately Rs 87,000 for every 10 grams. Some investors waited for a correction. Instead, it surged to Rs 97,000 per 10 grams within days. This shows how timing can backfire. A better approach is to invest systematically, just like SIPs in mutual funds, spreading your gold allocation over time."

Importantly, this isn't a zero-sum battle between gold and Bitcoin. In a future shaped by neutral or decentralized currencies, both are likely to thrive—albeit in different roles. Gold will continue to serve as a safety net in crisis, while Bitcoin will be a bet on the future of financial sovereignty.