How to protect your gold investments during a financial crisis

Gold’s safe-haven status came under pressure in March, with prices falling over 13% and silver plunging 26%—their steepest monthly decline in more than a decade. The correction, driven by a stronger US dollar and fading rate-cut expectations, underscores a critical lesson for investors: gold protects wealth only when held strategically.

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Gold prices declined over 13% during the month, while silver saw a steeper fall of around 26%, marking the worst monthly performance for both metals since September 2011. The decline was largely driven by a stronger US dollar and fading expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

“Gold should be treated as a protection asset, not a return-driven investment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. He emphasised that during crises, investors must prioritise liquidity, allocation, and diversification. “Holding gold in easily tradable forms like ETFs or standard coins ensures flexibility. Overexposure should be avoided, as gold works best as a hedge within a diversified portfolio. Most importantly, investors should avoid panic reactions, as gold typically performs over sustained periods of uncertainty rather than immediate volatility.”

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The recent volatility highlights that gold is not immune to short-term shocks. According to Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of Lifelong Wealth, this pattern is well established. “Historically, gold may face short-term pressure during liquidity crunches, but it tends to recover faster and outperform as uncertainty deepens,” he said, pointing to trends seen during the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investing in SGBs vs Gold ETFs

Experts stress that the structure of gold holdings is more important than the allocation size. Financial gold instruments such as Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer liquidity, transparency, and ease of execution. “SGBs remain one of the most secure instruments due to sovereign backing and fixed returns, but they are better suited for investors who do not require immediate liquidity,” Hariprasad noted.

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However, liquidity remains a key consideration during financial stress. “In a crisis, liquidity often becomes more valuable than returns,” he added. “That’s where ETFs and gold mutual funds play a critical role, offering real-time price discovery, ease of exit, and no storage risks.”

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Holding physical gold

Physical gold, while less efficient, serves a different purpose. It acts as a hedge against extreme systemic risks where financial systems may be disrupted. Ponmudi recommends a balanced approach: “Splitting exposure between physical and financial gold ensures both accessibility and resilience, aligning gold’s role as a stabilising asset.”

Hariprasad further explained that safety in gold investing is not just about the asset, but about execution. “The real risks during uncertainty are liquidity risk, counterparty risk, and execution risk. Investors should focus on holding gold in formats that can be accessed, liquidated, and protected efficiently,” he said.

At the same time, investors should be cautious about unregulated options. Digital gold platforms, though convenient, can carry counterparty risks, especially during financial stress. Experts advise sticking to regulated, transparent instruments to avoid hidden vulnerabilities.

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Another key strategy is to avoid emotional decision-making. Gold often spikes during peak panic, creating opportunities to rebalance rather than accumulate. “Gold should not be viewed merely as an asset to hold, but as a counter-cyclical tool,” Hariprasad said. “Rebalancing during extreme market conditions allows investors to convert defensive positioning into long-term wealth creation.”

Bottom line: Gold remains a critical hedge, but its effectiveness depends on how it is held. A mix of liquid financial instruments and limited physical exposure, combined with disciplined allocation and strategic rebalancing, is essential to navigating financial crises.