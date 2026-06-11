Gold, silver prices fall today: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 11, 2026 fell slightly across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,885 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,644 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,49,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,900 13,659 Mumbai 14,885 13,644 Kolkata 14,885 13,644 Chennai 15,054 13,799

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,499 2,49,900 Mumbai 2,499 2,49,900 Kolkata 2,499 2,49,900 Chennai 2,599 2,59,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 10, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures crashed sharply due to a strengthening US dollar and elevated global oil prices. Gold crashed by around 2.3% to end at ₹1,48,955 per 10 grams. Silver also fell down by nearly 0.18% to over ₹2,38,000 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (July futures) ₹1,48,955 per 10 grams Down 2.3% Silver (August futures) ₹2,38,100 per kg Down around 0.18%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.