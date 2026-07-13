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Gold, silver prices today (July 13): Gold prices see a slight drop; Silver drops to ₹2.17 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 13): Gold prices see a slight drop; Silver drops to ₹2.17 lakh; Check latest rates here

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 1.2% at ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by 2.23% at ₹2.17 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 13): Gold prices see a slight drop; Silver drops to ₹2.17 lakh; Check latest rates hereGold, silver prices today (July 13)

Gold and silver prices saw a slight dip on July 13, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates.

Gold prices neared ₹1.42 lakh whereas silver rates also dropped to around ₹2.17 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 1.2% at ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by 2.23% at ₹2.17 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story. 

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,44,470 ₹1,32,440
Mumbai ₹1,44,320 ₹1,32,290
Bengaluru ₹1,44,320 ₹1,32,290
Kolkata ₹1,44,320 ₹1,32,290
Hyderabad ₹1,44,320 ₹1,32,290
Chennai ₹1,45,080 ₹1,32,990

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900
Bengaluru ₹2,349
 
₹2,34,900
Kolkata ₹2,349
₹2,34,900
Hyderabad ₹2,399 ₹2,39,900
Chennai ₹2,399

₹ 2,39,900

MUST READ | A former Assistant RTO. Assets worth Rs 35 crore. What the vigilance raid uncovered

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 13 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,230 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,275 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,433 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,482 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,230
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,230
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,433
Tanishq 22K 13,275
Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,230
Delhi 13,230
Gujarat 13,230
Karnataka 13,230
Kerala 13,230
Maharashtra 13,230
Odisha 13,230
Punjab 13,230
Tamil Nadu 13,230

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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