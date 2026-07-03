Gold, silver prices today (July 3): Yellow metal stable; silver crosses ₹2.45 lakh, touches ₹2.5 lakh

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on Friday, July 3, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The rates continued to remain stable amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.02% and settled at over ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams during the July 2 session. Silver futures settled 0.04% lower to close above ₹2.33 lakh per kilogram.

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

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City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,43,940 ₹1,31,960 Mumbai ₹1,43,790 ₹1,31,810 Bengaluru ₹1,43,790 ₹1,31,810 Kolkata ₹1,43,790 ₹1,31,810 Hyderabad ₹1,43,790 ₹1,31,810 Chennai ₹1,46,190 ₹1,34,010

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹2,451 ₹2,45,100 Mumbai ₹2,451 ₹2,45,100 Bengaluru ₹2,451 ₹2,45,100 Kolkata ₹2,451 ₹2,45,100 Hyderabad ₹2,501 ₹2,50,100 Chennai ₹2,501 ₹2,50,100

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 2 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,823 per gram and ₹13,265 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly lower at ₹13,142 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,470 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,348 per gram. The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,823 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,265 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,470 Tanishq 22K 13,142 Tanishq 24K* 14,348

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State