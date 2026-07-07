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Gold, silver prices today (July 7): Gold prices down 0.5%; Silver drops to ₹2.33 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 7): Gold prices down 0.5%; Silver drops to ₹2.33 lakh; Check latest rates here

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026 9:15 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 7): Gold prices down 0.5%; Silver drops to ₹2.33 lakh; Check latest rates hereGold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 7 July 2026

Gold and silver prices saw a slight dip on July 6, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.52% at ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures also dropped by more than 1% at ₹2.33 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story. 

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,46,760 ₹1,34,540
Mumbai ₹1,46,610 ₹1,34,390
Bengaluru ₹1,46,610 ₹1,34,390
Kolkata ₹1,46,610  ₹1,34,390
Hyderabad ₹1,46,610 ₹1,34,390
Chennai ₹1,47,920 ₹1,35,590

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,449
₹2,44,900
Mumbai ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900
Bengaluru ₹2,449
 
₹2,44,900
Kolkata ₹2,449
₹2,44,900
Hyderabad ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900
Chennai ₹2,499
₹2,49,900

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 7 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,450 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly higher at ₹13,485 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,673 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,711 per gram.

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The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,450
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,450
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,673
Tanishq 22K 13,485
Tanishq 24K* 14,711

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,440
Delhi 13,440
Gujarat 13,440
Karnataka 13,440
Kerala 13,440
Maharashtra 13,440
Odisha 13,440
Punjab 13,440
Tamil Nadu 13,440

Published on: Jul 7, 2026 9:15 AM IST
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