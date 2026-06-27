Gold, silver rate today (June 27): Gold prices remain volatile; check latest 18K, 22K, 24K rates in major cities

Gold prices remained volatile on Friday, June 27, amid shifting global market sentiment as investors tracked developments in the Middle East, expectations around US Federal Reserve policy and movements in the US dollar. While domestic bullion prices witnessed intraday fluctuations, retail gold rates across major Indian cities largely remained steady.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,40,672 per 10 grams, down Rs 598 (0.42%) from the previous close of Rs 1,41,270. The contract later recovered on buying interest, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989, before fluctuating during the trading session.

Silver futures for July delivery also traded with volatility. The contract opened at Rs 2,10,308 per kg, lower by Rs 2,767 (1.30%) from the previous close of Rs 2,13,075, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in precious metals.

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In the retail market, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 14,296 per gram in Delhi, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 13,106 per gram and 18-carat gold at Rs 10,727 per gram.

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In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 14,276 per gram, with 22-carat gold at Rs 13,086 and 18-carat gold at Rs 10,707 per gram.

Chennai continued to quote the highest prices among major metros, with 24-carat gold at Rs 14,510 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 13,301, and 18-carat gold at Rs 11,076 per gram.

In Kolkata, retail prices were similar to Mumbai, with 24-carat gold at Rs 14,276, 22-carat gold at Rs 13,086, and 18-carat gold at Rs 10,707 per gram.

City 24K Gold (₹/gm) 22K Gold (₹/gm) 18K Gold (₹/gm) Chennai 14,510 13,301 11,076 Delhi 14,296 13,106 10,727 Mumbai 14,276 13,086 10,707 Kolkata 14,276 13,086 10,707

Other cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Bhubaneswar, also reported prices broadly in line with Mumbai, while Jaipur and Lucknow quoted rates similar to Delhi.

Silver prices also remained firm in the retail market. The metal was priced at Rs 240.10 per gram, or Rs 2,40,100 per kilogram, marking a marginal increase from the previous day. Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Coimbatore and Madurai continued to trade at slightly higher silver prices of Rs 2,45,100 per kg.

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Gold prices in India are influenced by a combination of international and domestic factors, including global spot prices, the strength of the US dollar, central bank policies, geopolitical developments, import duties and local demand from jewellers. Analysts expect bullion prices to remain sensitive to global economic data and geopolitical headlines in the coming weeks, keeping volatility elevated for both gold and silver investors.

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