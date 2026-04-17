Gold, silver rates on April 17: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 17, 2026, fell slightly across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,420 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,135 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,65,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,435 14,150 11,580 Mumbai 15,420 14,135 11,565 Kolkata 15,420 14,135 11,565 Chennai 15,502 14,210 11,860

It is worth noting that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movements, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels relative to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand and investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

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City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,650 2,65,000 Mumbai 2,650 2,65,000 Kolkata 2,650 2,65,000 Chennai 2,750 2,75,000

MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 16, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly higher at ₹1,54,454 per 10 grams on Thursday. Silver also closed slightly higher, with MCX prices rising nearly 0.5% to ₹2,53,052 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,960.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,54,454 per 10 gm Up 0.33% Silver ₹2,53,052 per kg Up 0.52%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.