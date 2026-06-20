Gold, silver rates on June 20: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 20, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,585 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,369 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,49,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,600 13,384 Mumbai 14,585 13,369 Kolkata 14,585 13,369 Chennai 14,803 13,569

Check latest gold rates here

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels relative to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand and investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,499 2,49,900 Mumbai 2,499 2,49,900 Kolkata 2,499 2,49,900 Chennai 2,549 2,54,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 19, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,47,033 per 10 grams on Friday, while physical bullion prices were around ₹1,47,031 per kg. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling nearly 2% to ₹2,32,935 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly lower at about ₹2,31,770 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (August futures) ₹1,47,033 per 10 grams Down 1.53% Silver (July futures) ₹2,32,935 per kg Down 1.93%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver seeing a sharper correction than gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.