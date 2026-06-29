Gold, silver rates today (June 29, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices remained largely stable on Friday, June 29, whereas silver rates fell slightly as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The decline came amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell around 0.64% and were trading near ₹143,670 lakh per 10 grams as at 11 am on June 29. Silver futures also witnessed selling pressure, slipping around ₹222,700 lakh per kilogram.
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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.
Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,43,170
|₹1,31,250
|Mumbai
|₹1,43,020
|₹1,31,100
|Bengaluru
|₹1,43,020
|₹1,31,100
|Kolkata
|₹1,43,020
|₹1,31,100
|Hyderabad
|₹1,43,020
|₹₹1,31,100
|Chennai
|₹1,40,900
|₹1,33,000
Check latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹2,400
|₹2,40,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,400
|₹2,40,000
|Bengaluru
|₹2,400
|₹2,40,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,400
|₹2,40,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,450
|₹2,45,000
|Chennai
|₹2,450
|₹2,45,000
Gold rates at top jewellers
Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on June 26, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,110 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq’s 22K gold rate stood slightly higher at ₹13,155 per gram, a premium of ₹45 per gram over the other two jewellers. Malabar’s 24-carat gold rate was ₹14,302 per gram, while Tanishq’s corresponding rate was around ₹14,351 per gram. The limited variation in retail prices reflects differences in brand pricing, procurement costs and regional market conditions, while broader bullion trends continue to guide gold rates.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|13,110
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|13,110
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|14,302
|Tanishq
|22K
|13,155
|Tanishq
|24K*
|14,351
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.