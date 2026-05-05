Gold, silver rates today (May 5): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 5, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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According to the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading at ₹14,961 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,714 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,64,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,976 13,729 11,236 Mumbai 14,961 13,714 11,221 Kolkata 14,961 13,714 11,221 Chennai 15,272 13,999 11,679

It is worth noting that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movements, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,649 2,64,900 Mumbai 2,649 2,64,900 Kolkata 2,649 2,64,900 Chennai 2,699 2,69,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 4, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver closed lower amid geopolitical volatility. Gold (June futures) settled around ₹1,49,350 per 10 gm on Monday. Silver (July futures) faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling over 2% to ₹2,44,001 per kg.

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Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,49,350 per 10 gm Down ~1% Silver ₹2,44,001 per kg Down ~2%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

