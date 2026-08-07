How to check and claim unclaimed SBI dividends transferred to IEPF: A step-by-step guide

When are unclaimed dividends transferred to IEPF?

Under the Companies Act, if a dividend remains unclaimed for seven consecutive years after being transferred to the company's unpaid dividend account, the amount, along with any accrued interest, must be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Once transferred, shareholders must claim the amount through the IEPF process instead of directly from the company.

How to check unclaimed dividends lying with SBI

If your dividend has not yet been transferred to the IEPF, you can check its status on SBI's website.

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Visit sbi.bank.in/web/home/unpaid-dividends and enter the required details, including the bank name, dividend year, folio number or Client ID. You will also need to provide details such as your first name, PAN, date of birth, joint holder's first name or PIN code, complete the captcha verification and click Search.

How to check dividends already transferred to IEPF

For dividends that have already been transferred to the IEPF, visit sbi.bank.in/web/investor-relations/unclaimed-dividends-under-iepf2.

Enter your Client ID, investor name (first, middle or last name) or PAN, complete the captcha and click Search to view any records.

Unclaimed SBI dividends?



Visit the State Bank's website at https://t.co/PcULssqvX5 and use the search facility option under 'Unpaid Dividend' tab for more details.



Your dividend belongs to you. Claim it today! pic.twitter.com/zltMmrtF71 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 3, 2026

How to submit a claim

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SBI has provided two official channels for investors seeking assistance with claims:

KFin Technologies Limited (Registrar and Share Transfer Agent)

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

SBI Investor Services

Email: investor.seva@sbi.co.in

If your dividends and shares have already been transferred to the IEPF, you will need to file Form IEPF-5 on the IEPF Authority portal and submit the prescribed documents to claim a refund.

Important points to remember

Investors holding physical shares should enter the 8-digit folio number, while those holding shares in demat form should use the 16-character Depository Participant ID and Client ID. If no results appear with one combination of details, SBI advises trying another combination, such as using the folio number with your first name instead of PAN.

What is the IEPF Authority?

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) administers the IEPF and processes refund claims for unclaimed dividends, shares, matured deposits, debentures and related amounts. Shareholders, deposit holders and their legal heirs remain eligible to claim refunds even after the transfer to IEPF by filing Form IEPF-5 along with the required supporting documents.