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How to check and claim unclaimed SBI dividends transferred to IEPF: A step-by-step guide

How to check and claim unclaimed SBI dividends transferred to IEPF: A step-by-step guide

If you have invested in SBI, it's worth checking whether any of your dividends have remained unclaimed over the years. Here's how to verify unpaid dividends, check if they have been transferred to the IEPF, and claim your money.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:16 PM IST
How to check and claim unclaimed SBI dividends transferred to IEPF: A step-by-step guideIf you have invested in SBI, it's worth checking whether any of your dividends have remained unclaimed over the years. Here's how to verify unpaid dividends, check if they have been transferred to the IEPF, and claim your money.

Many investors lose track of dividends over the years after changing their address or bank account, forgetting about old investments, or holding physical share certificates that were never updated. If you have invested in State Bank of India (SBI), it is worth checking whether any of your dividends remain unclaimed.

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SBI recently reminded shareholders through a post on X to verify any unpaid dividends. The bank said investors can visit sbi.bank.in/web/investor-relations/share-holder-bond-holder-information and use the search facility under the 'Unpaid Dividend' tab to check their records.

When are unclaimed dividends transferred to IEPF?

Under the Companies Act, if a dividend remains unclaimed for seven consecutive years after being transferred to the company's unpaid dividend account, the amount, along with any accrued interest, must be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Once transferred, shareholders must claim the amount through the IEPF process instead of directly from the company.

How to check unclaimed dividends lying with SBI

If your dividend has not yet been transferred to the IEPF, you can check its status on SBI's website.

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Visit sbi.bank.in/web/home/unpaid-dividends and enter the required details, including the bank name, dividend year, folio number or Client ID. You will also need to provide details such as your first name, PAN, date of birth, joint holder's first name or PIN code, complete the captcha verification and click Search.

How to check dividends already transferred to IEPF

For dividends that have already been transferred to the IEPF, visit sbi.bank.in/web/investor-relations/unclaimed-dividends-under-iepf2.

Enter your Client ID, investor name (first, middle or last name) or PAN, complete the captcha and click Search to view any records.

How to submit a claim

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SBI has provided two official channels for investors seeking assistance with claims:

KFin Technologies Limited (Registrar and Share Transfer Agent)
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
SBI Investor Services
Email: investor.seva@sbi.co.in

If your dividends and shares have already been transferred to the IEPF, you will need to file Form IEPF-5 on the IEPF Authority portal and submit the prescribed documents to claim a refund.

Important points to remember

Investors holding physical shares should enter the 8-digit folio number, while those holding shares in demat form should use the 16-character Depository Participant ID and Client ID. If no results appear with one combination of details, SBI advises trying another combination, such as using the folio number with your first name instead of PAN.

What is the IEPF Authority?

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) administers the IEPF and processes refund claims for unclaimed dividends, shares, matured deposits, debentures and related amounts. Shareholders, deposit holders and their legal heirs remain eligible to claim refunds even after the transfer to IEPF by filing Form IEPF-5 along with the required supporting documents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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