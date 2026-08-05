PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Want to cut your electricity bill to ₹0? Over 50 lakh homes have already claimed this solar scheme

The pace of installations has accelerated sharply over the past few months. Daily rooftop solar installations increased 3.2 times, rising from 5,038 in October 2025 to around 16,328 in July 2026. During July alone, rooftop solar systems were installed in 5.06 lakh homes, the highest monthly figure recorded under the scheme so far.

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The government has released ₹ 28,024 crore in subsidies directly to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Nearly 19 lakh families have reduced their electricity bills to zero. In FY2024-25, over 12 lakh households earned a combined ₹421 crore by selling surplus solar power, translating to an average annual income of around ₹3,500 per family.

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The ministry added that concessional loans have been sanctioned for 21.87 lakh applicants, while 17.5 lakh rooftop solar installations have been completed using these loans. So far, the scheme has added 14.8 GW of rooftop solar capacity, created a network of 34,219 registered vendors (including 29,469 active vendors) and trained more than 2.32 lakh people to support implementation.

How to apply for PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

Households interested in installing rooftop solar panels can apply online by following these steps:

1. Visit the official portal

Go to https://consumer.pmsuryaghar.gov.in/ and begin the registration process.

2. Register your profile

Enter your mobile number and verify it using an OTP. Fill in your name, state, district and other required details. Add your email ID, verify it through OTP and save your profile.

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3. Choose how to submit the application

The portal will ask whether you want a registered vendor to complete the application on your behalf. Select "Yes" if you want vendor assistance or "No" if you wish to complete the application yourself.

4. Apply for a rooftop solar system

Click on "Apply for Solar Rooftop." Select your state, district, DISCOM and consumer number. Click "Fetch Details" to auto-fill your electricity connection details before submitting the application.

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5. Wait for feasibility approval

The concerned DISCOM will assess your application and determine whether rooftop solar installation is technically feasible.

6. Select a registered vendor

After receiving approval, choose a registered vendor from the portal and submit your bank account details for subsidy transfer.

7. Get the solar system installed

The selected vendor installs the rooftop solar system and shares the installation details with you before submitting them to the DISCOM.

8. DISCOM inspection

The DISCOM inspects the installed system and updates the inspection details on the portal.

9. Claim the subsidy

Once the inspection is completed successfully, submit your subsidy claim to the National Programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) through the portal.

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10. Receive the subsidy

After approval, the subsidy amount is credited directly to your registered bank account, typically within 30 days.

With over 50.06 lakh rooftop solar installations, thousands of crores in subsidy support and a growing network of vendors, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has emerged as one of India's largest residential clean energy programmes, helping households lower electricity costs while promoting renewable energy adoption across the country.