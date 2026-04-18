How you can effectively diversify your portfolio amid sector rotations and global uncertainty

Diversification is often reduced to a simple rule—don’t put all your eggs in one basket. But in today’s market, that approach can be misleading. According to Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, the real risk for you as an investor is false diversification, where portfolios appear diversified but remain vulnerable to the same macro triggers.

Advertisement

“Many portfolios today are spread across sectors, but still react similarly to global shocks like crude price spikes or currency moves,” says Hariprasad. The recent correction in the Nifty 50—driven by rising oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and sustained FII outflows—highlights how interconnected risks can impact seemingly diversified portfolios.

At a basic level, asset allocation remains essential. “You should still maintain a mix of equities, gold, and fixed income. Gold provides a hedge during geopolitical stress, while fixed income helps stabilise returns when equities turn volatile,” he explains. However, this is only the starting point.

ALSO READ: Where does your investment money actually go? A breakdown across 17 asset classes in India

The real edge lies in how you diversify within equities. Markets today are highly rotational, with sectors reacting differently to specific triggers. “For instance, rising crude oil prices benefit upstream energy companies but create margin pressure for oil marketing companies. Similarly, sectors like paints and chemicals face cost headwinds due to input dependency,” Hariprasad notes.

Advertisement

At the same time, some sectors show resilience. “Defence continues to benefit from policy support and rising global spending, while IT and pharma gain from export demand and currency depreciation,” he adds. FMCG companies, too, are managing inflation through pricing power.

This shifting landscape requires a more strategic approach. “Diversification is not about owning every sector, but about building exposure to sectors that behave differently under the same economic conditions,” he says. Instead of exiting markets during uncertainty, you should focus on repositioning your portfolio.

Geographic diversification is another critical layer. “If your portfolio is entirely India-focused, you are exposed to local economic cycles. Allocating to global markets helps you capture broader growth opportunities and hedge currency risk,” Hariprasad explains.

Advertisement

Within equities, structure also matters. “A well-diversified portfolio typically anchors around large caps for stability, with selective allocation to mid and small caps for growth potential,” he advises.

ALSO READ: Best FD rates for senior citizens: PSBs vs private vs small finance banks — who offers the best deal

Liquidity plays a strategic role as well. “Maintaining some exposure to cash or liquid funds ensures you can deploy capital quickly during market corrections without disturbing your long-term investments.”

Finally, diversification requires ongoing management. “You need to rebalance periodically. Over time, outperforming sectors can become overweight, increasing concentration risk,” he cautions.

In a market shaped by global linkages and rapid sector shifts, diversification is no longer a one-time decision. As Hariprasad K puts it, “For you as an investor, the focus should be on staying flexible, staying invested, and continuously aligning your portfolio with evolving market realities.”