Best FD rates for senior citizens: PSBs vs private vs small finance banks — who offers the best deal

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to see strong traction among senior citizens, especially in a market environment marked by volatility in equities and commodities. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining the repo rate and liquidity conditions remaining stable, banks have been actively recalibrating deposit rates. During the week ended April 11, 2026, several banks revised their FD offerings, making them even more attractive for retirees seeking stable and predictable income.

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For senior citizens (aged 60 years and above), FDs remain a preferred investment avenue due to capital safety, assured returns, and flexible payout options such as monthly or quarterly interest. Typically, banks offer an additional 50 basis points (bps) over regular FD rates, which significantly enhances yield for conservative investors. As of April 2026, while large public and private sector banks are offering around 7.00%–7.25%, smaller private banks and small finance banks (SFBs) are providing higher returns, with rates going up to 8.00% and beyond.

Among private sector lenders, CSB Bank has emerged as a competitive option, offering up to 7.50% for senior citizens, particularly on the 18-month tenure. Karnataka Bank is also offering attractive rates, with a peak of 7.15% for a 555-day deposit, alongside a consistent 40 bps premium across tenures above one year.

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FD rates compared

Karur Vysya Bank stands out with a higher ceiling of 7.70% for a 400-day tenure, making it one of the better options among mid-sized banks. The bank also offers specialized products such as green deposits and tax-saving FDs, catering to niche investor preferences. Similarly, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is offering up to 7.70% for senior citizens on select tenures such as 567 days, while maintaining rates above 7% across most medium-term deposits.

South Indian Bank, despite a marginal rate cut of 10 bps, continues to offer up to 7.30%, particularly for the two-year tenure, while maintaining competitive rates across other buckets. Nainital Bank, on the other hand, offers a relatively moderate range, with senior citizen rates going up to 7.00% and slightly higher for super senior citizens.

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However, the most competitive rates are currently being offered by small finance banks. Jana Small Finance Bank is among the top players, providing up to 8.00% for senior citizens on deposits with tenures between one and three years. This positions SFBs as high-yield alternatives for investors willing to take marginally higher institutional risk. Importantly, deposits with SFBs are insured up to ₹5 lakh under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), offering a layer of safety.

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In comparison, large public sector banks such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda continue to offer relatively lower rates in the range of 7.00%–7.10% for general customers, translating to approximately 7.50%–7.60% for senior citizens. While the returns may be lower, these banks score higher on perceived safety and balance sheet strength, which remains a key consideration for retirees.

Overall, the current FD landscape presents a clear trade-off between safety and returns. Senior citizens prioritizing capital protection may prefer large banks, while those seeking higher yields can consider smaller banks or SFBs, with appropriate diversification. With interest rates still elevated, this remains an opportune time for seniors to lock into attractive FD rates, particularly in the 1–3 year and 2–3 year maturity buckets where returns are currently most favorable.

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Public Sector Banks FD Rates

Bank Interest Rate (%) Tenor Punjab National Bank 7.10% 444 days Union Bank of India 7.10% 444 days Canara Bank 7.10% 555 days State Bank of India 7.05% 5–10 years Bank of Baroda 7.00% Above 5 years up to 10 years

Private Sector Banks

Bank Interest Rate (%) Tenor IndusInd Bank 7.50% 1 year 6 months to Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.20% 15 months to Axis Bank 7.20% 5–10 years ICICI Bank 7.10% 3 years 1 day to 5 years HDFC Bank 7.00% 3 years 1 day to

Small Finance Banks (SFBs)

Bank Interest Rate (%) Tenor Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00% 1–3 years Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77% 3–5 years

Mid-Sized / Other Banks