'I just can't do it...': ₹1 lakh crore under management, but Radhika Gupta won’t trade her Innova for a luxury car

Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, has no problem driving an Innova, even with her impressive financial success.



“When I graduated from college and people would say, ‘Oh, you don’t have a fancy handbag,’ I would feel insecure about it. Now, if people ask why I’m driving an Innova, I’ve come to a point where I’m like, ‘my choice, my life,’” she said, reflecting on how her confidence in personal choices has evolved.

Gupta, who manages over ₹1 lakh crore in assets and has a personal net worth of approximately ₹41 crore, spoke candidly about her relationship with money during a recent podcast.



Despite her financial achievements, she remains grounded in the values of her middle-class upbringing, a perspective that guides her spending habits today. She still finds satisfaction in saving through small actions, like redeeming ₹40 coupons on Zomato, and views financial decisions through a practical lens.

Her approach extends to bigger purchases. Though she can afford a luxury car, Gupta has never been able to bring herself to buy one. “Every time I get a bonus, I tell myself I’ll buy a fancy car, but I just can’t do it,” she admitted. For her, a car is a depreciating asset, and buying something that loses value over time doesn’t align with her financial outlook.

In fact, Gupta explained that her perspective on wealth and luxury has significantly changed over the years. Early in her career, she felt pressure to own expensive items like designer handbags to fit in with her peers. Over time, she has shed those insecurities, embracing the practicality that defines her approach to both money and life. “I used to feel self-conscious about not having a luxury item, but now, it’s more about making choices that align with my values.”

This mindset has been central to how she manages her finances and her lifestyle. Despite the allure of status symbols, Gupta remains focused on making financially sound decisions, like driving an Innova instead of a flashy luxury car. Her reasoning is simple—luxury cars lose their value over time, and that’s not an investment she’s willing to make.

“I don’t drive much, and even if I did, the car’s value would drop by 30% the moment I take it out,” Gupta said. For her, it’s not about what she can afford but about what makes sense financially. She no longer feels the need to prove her success through possessions, a perspective she attributes to her evolved relationship with money and her confidence in her own choices.

Gupta’s view of luxury cars as depreciating assets reflects a broader financial principle—buying something that loses value over time isn’t a wise investment. While many see luxury cars as status symbols, she sees them as an expense that doesn’t align with her long-term financial goals. It’s a perspective that keeps her grounded, even as she manages vast wealth and stands as a leader in India’s financial sector.